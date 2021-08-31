ajc logo
Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ends with loss to Dodgers

Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly walks off the mound as he is removed during the fifth inning Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Smyly surrendered four home runs in 5-3 loss. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Caption
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — The Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ended with Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers. It was the longest road winning streak in franchise history.

The streak was MLB’s longest such run since the Indians won 14 consecutive road games from Aug. 28-Sept. 21, 2017. The second-longest road streak this season was achieved by Tampa Bay, which won nine consecutive road contests.

The Braves’ streak began July 29 in New York, when the team took the finale of a five-game series against the Mets. The Braves then swept the Cardinals, Nationals, Marlins and Orioles on the road. The latter three sweeps came on a nine-game road trip.

Monday’s loss also cut the Braves’ National League East lead over the second-place Phillies to 3-1/2 games. It’s the Braves’ smallest divisional lead since Aug. 18. They’ve had sole possession of first place since Aug. 15.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

