Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ends with loss to Dodgers

The streak was MLB’s longest such run since the Indians won 14 consecutive road games from Aug. 28-Sept. 21, 2017. The second-longest road streak this season was achieved by Tampa Bay, which won nine consecutive road contests.

The Braves’ streak began July 29 in New York, when the team took the finale of a five-game series against the Mets. The Braves then swept the Cardinals, Nationals, Marlins and Orioles on the road. The latter three sweeps came on a nine-game road trip.