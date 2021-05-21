Bobby Cox celebrates 80th birthday

In two stints as Braves manager over 25 years, Cox posted 2,149 victories, 14 consecutive division titles and the 1995 World Series title. Cox added 355 victories in four seasons as the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays - making his 2,504 total victories fourth all-time among managers in major league history.

Cox is a member of the Braves and National Baseball Halls of Fame and his No. 6 jersey was retired by the Braves franchise.