Riley keeps hitting as Braves top Red Sox

“You’re happy for him because of all the hard work the kid has put into it,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s hung with himself. He’s gotten through some rough spots. It’s good to see. All I do is remember what he did last year. I keep talking about that and the impact he had on this club, what he can do. His all-around game, he’s just playing real solid baseball right now.”

It can’t be overstated how impressive Riley has looked at the plate over the past 11 games. After going 2-for-5 Monday, he’s hit .375 (15-for-40) with three homers, two doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs during the stretch. He’s showing discipline that’d alluded him for most of last season, when his performance suffered a steep decline following his break-out month.

“It’s a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders,” Riley said. “I was putting up good at-bats early in the season, I think. I just wasn’t getting hits. Now that the hits are falling, it’s a big confidence booster. So I just want to keep rolling with it.”

Notes from Monday:

- Max Fried’s latest start was another testament to his maturation. He wasn’t at his best, but the southpaw held the Red Sox to only two runs in five innings. The Braves are 8-0 in Fried’s starts, and considering the rest of their rotation, they can’t afford to give away many (if any) of his starts.

Fried moved to 6-0 in the pitcher wins department. His ERA increased from 1.35 to 1.60, dropping him behind Chicago’s Yu Darvish (1.47) for the National League lead.

“I want to go out there and just win a game,” he said. “I’ve always been a big team guy. Chasing stats, I tried to do that in the minor leagues and it never really worked out. I was always trying to be too perfect. But I knew that if I just went out there and tried to compete to the best of my ability, and just tried to manage the game and let the stats be what they be, I felt like I performed better. Just simply it all.”

- First baseman Freddie Freeman had another two hits, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. He’s tied the fourth-longest streak of his career.

- Outfielder Nick Markakis had a three-hit day, adding two RBIs. The Braves should be thankful every day that Markakis changed his mind after initially opting against playing this season. He’s hitting .368 across his first 18 games.

- Ian Anderson will make his second career start Tuesday against the Red Sox, for whom he grew up rooting. Anderson is from upstate New York, roughly three hours between New York City and Boston, and adopted the Red Sox because his father was such a passionate fan. Tuesday, he’ll get to take the mound at Fenway Park.