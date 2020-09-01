X

5 things Braves: Max Fried’s unbeaten season

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Boston.
Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves | 23 minutes ago
By AJC Sports

Starting pitching has been an issue for the Braves at times this season, but not when Max Fried gets the starting assignment.

The 26-year-old lefthander has not only been the Braves’ top starter this season, but one of the best in the National League. Fried, the team’s first-half MVP according to All-Star Freddie Freeman, remained unbeaten for the 2020 season after picking up the victory in Monday’s 6-3 victory over Red Sox in Boston.

Here are five things to know about Fried’s 2020 season:

-Fried has a record of 6-0, and the six wins are tied for the most in the National League.

-Fried’s earned-run average of 1.60 is the best in the National League.

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks to bullpen area before their home game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Truist Park.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

-Fried allowed two run in five innings against the Red Sox, the first time this season he’s allowed more than one run since his first start on July 25.

-Fried had five strikeouts against Boston, increasing his season total to 43. He’s only walked 14 batters all season.

-In 45 innings of work, Fried has yet to allow a home run.

