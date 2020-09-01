5 things Braves: Max Fried’s unbeaten season

Starting pitching has been an issue for the Braves at times this season, but not when Max Fried gets the starting assignment.
The 26-year-old lefthander has not only been the Braves’ top starter this season, but one of the best in the National League. Fried, the team’s first-half MVP according to All-Star Freddie Freeman, remained unbeaten for the 2020 season after picking up the victory in Monday’s 6-3 victory over Red Sox in Boston.
Here are five things to know about Fried’s 2020 season:
-Fried has a record of 6-0, and the six wins are tied for the most in the National League.
-Fried’s earned-run average of 1.60 is the best in the National League.
-Fried allowed two run in five innings against the Red Sox, the first time this season he’s allowed more than one run since his first start on July 25.
-Fried had five strikeouts against Boston, increasing his season total to 43. He’s only walked 14 batters all season.
-In 45 innings of work, Fried has yet to allow a home run.