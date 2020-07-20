Austin Riley feeling confident about mechanics as opening day nears

Austin Riley has learned to play third base, left field and first base, which meant he wasn’t sure which position he would handle early in the Braves’ season. As the dust settles, it looks like he’ll mostly be at third, his natural spot, after all.
Speaking with reporters Monday, Riley said he’s happy to be starting the season playing third base. He added he’s grown even more comfortable on defense there, citing his work with third-base coach Ron Washington, a defensive guru. Had Freeman not returned from his COVID-19-induced absence in time, Riley was the leading candidate to play first.
“I’ve grown up playing (third),” Riley said. “I want to play in the big leagues a long time at third base. So getting the opportunity to work there and get a lot of reps, it’s awesome. I love it.”
Riley played left field for the vast majority of last season since the Braves had Josh Donaldson at third. Riley hasn’t worked out in the outfield since camp reopened. He might occasionally man first if Freeman has a rare day off or is slotted as the designated hitter, but the bulk of Riley’s work will be at his preferred position.
Not only that, but with Johan Camargo sidelined for a few days with a minor hamstring injury, Riley might end up the opening-day third baseman by default. Manager Brian Snitker hasn’t named a regular third baseman, instead just saying the team plans to use Riley and Camargo. Snitker said he might not decide who’s starting at third on opening day Friday until that morning.
Regardless of the role, Riley is a wild card in the Braves’ lineup, capable of being a middle-of-the-order threat or an easy out, as last season showed.
The 23-year-old feels he’s closer to becoming a more complete hitter. He said his mechanics are cleaner and his swing is smoother than last season, when the rookie struggled after a hot start. He’s done several drills to improve his form, footwork and plate discipline.
Riley won rookie of the month for May after hitting .356 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in his first 15 games. But when the calendar rolled to June, Riley hit .191/.248/.395 across his next 65 games. The Braves left him off their postseason roster.
“I’m just in a better position mechanically,” he said. “I feel like when things were going south last year, I was very honed-in on the off-speed and I got away from my approach. The swing obviously wasn’t there. I was missing fastballs right down the middle that I should’ve been hitting. Overall, the mechanics in my swing are a lot cleaner, more consistent. Not worrying about that, I can try to focus on what the pitchers are trying to do to me. And really, just having an understanding of what I’m trying to do when I’m up there at the plate.”
The Braves’ lineup is impressive at the top, but the lower half is loaded with questions. Riley, Camargo, Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall have had their moments, but consistency has alluded each recently.
Riley finding the middle ground between his Jekyll-and-Hyde 2019 would be an enormous development for the Braves over the shortened season. It could also reward Riley the long-term job at third base in 2021 and beyond.