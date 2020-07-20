Austin Riley feeling confident about mechanics as opening day nears

Regardless of the role, Riley is a wild card in the Braves’ lineup, capable of being a middle-of-the-order threat or an easy out, as last season showed.

The 23-year-old feels he’s closer to becoming a more complete hitter. He said his mechanics are cleaner and his swing is smoother than last season, when the rookie struggled after a hot start. He’s done several drills to improve his form, footwork and plate discipline.

Riley won rookie of the month for May after hitting .356 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in his first 15 games. But when the calendar rolled to June, Riley hit .191/.248/.395 across his next 65 games. The Braves left him off their postseason roster.

“I’m just in a better position mechanically,” he said. “I feel like when things were going south last year, I was very honed-in on the off-speed and I got away from my approach. The swing obviously wasn’t there. I was missing fastballs right down the middle that I should’ve been hitting. Overall, the mechanics in my swing are a lot cleaner, more consistent. Not worrying about that, I can try to focus on what the pitchers are trying to do to me. And really, just having an understanding of what I’m trying to do when I’m up there at the plate.”

The Braves’ lineup is impressive at the top, but the lower half is loaded with questions. Riley, Camargo, Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall have had their moments, but consistency has alluded each recently.

Riley finding the middle ground between his Jekyll-and-Hyde 2019 would be an enormous development for the Braves over the shortened season. It could also reward Riley the long-term job at third base in 2021 and beyond.