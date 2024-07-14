As Druw Jones’ career takes off, Atlanta will always be home

It seems every mention of Jones requires also citing his father: Braves legend Andruw, who was one of the most decorated players in franchise history (1996-2007) and had his No. 25 retired last year. The younger Jones, representing the Diamondbacks at this weekend’s Futures Game, fielded question after question about his dad during pre-game meetings with reporters. He handled it gracefully; he’s almost certainly sick of talking about it, but one wouldn’t know by the interactions.

“You get the comparisons all the time, but I’m just trying to come out here and do the best I can and play the way I play every day,” he said. “I just play my game in my own way and keep it that way.”

And yes, Jones prioritizes his defense, which should be no surprise to anyone who watched his father’s illustrious career that featured 10 consecutive Gold Gloves. There’s a case the older Jones was the best defensive center fielder in history, and if he ends up in the Hall of Fame, that’ll be the primary reason. It’s also the strongest quality in his son’s game. Druw admits he takes “almost too much pride” in his defense.

“Sometimes I get frustrated if there’s a ball I thought I could’ve caught,” Druw said. “Sometimes there are tough plays that not a lot of people even have the chance to have an opportunity on. I take a lot of pride in it.”

Druw was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia, leading to him becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. He was reportedly Arizona’s No. 1 prospect (the Orioles took Jackson Holliday at No. 1) and generated excitement over his raw tools. But it’s been a frustrating beginning to Jones’ professional career. He underwent surgery for a torn left labrum after the draft. He missed a large chunk of the 2023 campaign with quadriceps and hamstring injuries. Jones appeared in just 41 games over two seasons, posting a .680 OPS across the three lowest minor-league levels.

That’s made 2024 his first true season. Jones has finally stayed healthy and he’s shown progress. He has an .805 OPS in 70 games, performing well since a slow start in April. He’s still the Diamondbacks’ No. 3 prospect, showcasing the immense physical ability that made him so highly regarded in the first place.

“Being healthy just means consistent at-bats, consistent games played,” Jones said. “Just having that consistency and being able to go out there and compete means a lot. It’s tough (to play through issues sometimes). You have to be mentally strong and come to the field every day with the same mentality that you’re going to go out there and do your best, even on the days you don’t feel good. So the days you don’t feel good, and you have 60% of what you have, you have to give 100% of that 60%.”

Jones praised the Diamondbacks and their coaches. They’ve been helping him adjust his approach and swing, hoping to unlock more of his power potential. Still, Jones has a clear floor as a good defensive outfielder with some pop. The question is whether he can become an All-Star-type player. This year has been a massive step forward just from an experience and learning standpoint, he feels.

And of course, as Jones navigates his way through the good and bad days, he has an invaluable resource in his father. The two have a strong relationship and Andruw helps Druw hold himself to a high standard. The elder Jones is also a trash talker; that’s part of their father-son dynamic.

“That’s just our relationship,” Druw said. “We always go back and forth about stuff. MLB posted his 51st home run of his 2005 season, then my first home run, back-to-back. I was like, ‘That was my first.’ And he said, ‘That was my 51st.’ Just stuff like that.”

Though the younger Jones admits: “I’ll give him some props, his swing was better.”

Perhaps one day, Druw will patrol a major-league outfield, too. And whatever uniform he’s wearing, he’ll always have Atlanta in his corner.