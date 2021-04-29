Another reason for Braves to be encouraged by Luke Jackson

Luke Jackson gave the Braves another reason to be encouraged after his latest outing. The reliever worked 1-2/3 innings in Wednesday’s 10-0 win over the Cubs, with a strikeout.
This season, Jackson is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in 8-2/3 innings over nine games. He has seven strikeouts.
“Last night was good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Jackson. “He was on the attack, in the zone. Stuff was a lot crisper than it was the last time out. That could be really big if we could get him back to where he was.”
Where he was meant as in 2019 and not 2020.
In 2019, Jackson went 9-2 with 18 saves and a 3.84 ERA in 70 appearances. He had 106 strikeouts and 26 walks over 72-2/3 innings. Last season, Jackson had a 6.84 ERA in 26-1/3 innings over 19 games. He allowed 39 hits and 23 runs (20 earned) while striking out 20 and walking 13.