Another reason for Braves to be encouraged by Luke Jackson

This season, Jackson is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in 8-2/3 innings over nine games. He has seven strikeouts.

“Last night was good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Jackson. “He was on the attack, in the zone. Stuff was a lot crisper than it was the last time out. That could be really big if we could get him back to where he was.”