Andruw Jones’ son hurts shoulder shortly after being No. 2 pick in draft

Former Wesleyan School outfielder Druw Jones, the No. 2 pick in the amateur draft eight days ago, was sent for an MRI after injuring his shoulder during his first batting practice with the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday.
The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that Jones, son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and Braves great Andruw Jones, felt a tweak in his left, non-throwing shoulder during a batting practice round at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. The team is awaiting results from an MRI.
If Jones requires surgery, it’s unlikely he’d be able to return before end of the minor league season in September.
The 6-foot-4 and 180-pound outfielder had a monumental career at Wesleyan, where he concluded his time with a Georgia Class A Private school state baseball championship and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia. He recorded 13 home runs, 39 RBIs and hit .570 during his senior season.
The 18-year-old reportedly received a signing bonus of $8.19 million from the Diamondbacks.
