Andruw Jones gains votes, remains far short of Hall of Fame

Jones played his first 12 major-league seasons with the Braves, 1996 through 2007, wowing fans, teammates and opponents alike with his defensive splendor. He won 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards from 1998 through 2007 and leads all outfielders in MLB history in career defensive WAR (wins above replacement).

He also was an offensive force in his prime, hitting 30 or more home runs in seven seasons with the Braves, including a career-high and National League-leading 51 in 2005. He had 100-plus RBIs in five seasons.

For much of his career, Jones – a five-time All-Star -- seemed on a clear path to Cooperstown. But his candidacy was weakened by a sharp falloff in production after age 30.

He hit .222 in 2007, his final season with the Braves, although he had 26 home runs and 94 RBIs that year. He had a cumulative .210 batting average the following five seasons with the Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees. His career batting average dropped to .254.

Still, his defensive play – combined with his 434 homers – make him a strong Hall of Fame candidate in the minds of many observers.

Former teammate Tom Glavine, a Hall of Fame pitcher, said several years ago that “with all due respect to Willie Mays, who I never saw play, Andruw Jones was the best center fielder in our generation.”

Two other former Braves also were named on more than 40% of the ballots in the voting announced Tuesday.

Billy Wagner, a relief pitcher who was with the Braves for the last of his 16 big-league seasons in 2010, was named on 51% of ballots in his seventh year of eligibility, up from 46.4% last year. Gary Sheffield, an outfielder who played for the Braves for two of his 22 big-league seasons (2002-03), was named on 40.6% of ballots in his eighth year of eligibility, unchanged from last year.

David Ortiz was elected to the Hall in his first turn on the ballot, while Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the BBWAA.

More to come on this story.