Anderson likely to rejoin Braves’ rotation after one more rehab start

He began his rehab assignment Aug. 9 and has struggled offensively for Gwinnett, going 2-for-29 (through Thursday).

“We’re having him rotate between left field, right field, center field just to get him acclimated,” Anthopoulos said. “We’re trying to get his bat going. He hadn’t played in a long time.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is have him come up here and he’s cold and not ready to go, especially right now. Everyone is doing a good job up here, and the team is playing well, so that is allowing us some time to get him reps after being out for so long. We’re just going to continue to watch him, continue to get him at-bats and get him some defensive work as well.”

