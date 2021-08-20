Anderson likely to rejoin Braves’ rotation after one more rehab start

Ian Anderson is scheduled to make a fourth rehabilitation start for Triple-A Gwinnett, likely on Tuesday, before rejoining the Braves’ starting pitching rotation.
“Assuming that goes well, there’s a good chance at that point he gets slotted back in,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Friday. “Right now, everything is certainly going in the right direction.”
Anderson, who is 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts for the Braves this season, hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since July 11, the day before the All-Star break. He was placed on the injured list after the break with right shoulder inflammation.
He has worked 9-2/3 innings in his first three rehab starts for Gwinnett, allowing five runs on nine hits. His most recent start was by far his best for the Stripers as he threw 4-1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
The Braves also have outfielder Eddie Rosario on a rehab assignment at Gwinnett. Acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline July 30, he has been on the injured list since July 7 with a right abdominal strain.
He began his rehab assignment Aug. 9 and has struggled offensively for Gwinnett, going 2-for-29 (through Thursday).
“We’re having him rotate between left field, right field, center field just to get him acclimated,” Anthopoulos said. “We’re trying to get his bat going. He hadn’t played in a long time.
“The one thing we don’t want to do is have him come up here and he’s cold and not ready to go, especially right now. Everyone is doing a good job up here, and the team is playing well, so that is allowing us some time to get him reps after being out for so long. We’re just going to continue to watch him, continue to get him at-bats and get him some defensive work as well.”
More Braves notes to come.