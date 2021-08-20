Already 6-0 on trip, Braves next face a team on a 15-game losing streak

During that dreadful stretch, the Orioles have been outscored 138-42, and their starting pitchers have gone 0-12 with a 9.19 ERA. It’s the second-longest losing streak in the Baltimore franchise’s history, exceeded only by losing the club’s first 21 games of the 1988 season.

So after sweeping the first six games on their current trip against downtrodden teams – three at Washington and three at Miami – the Braves now encounter a team struggling even more than the Nationals and Marlins.