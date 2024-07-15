All-Stars marvel at Max Fried, one of best pitchers in Atlanta Braves history

Has such an exceptional career resonated with him?

“No,” he said Monday at All-Star media day. “To me, I still feel like I’m the guy who was getting called up and bounced up and down trying to fight for his spot. That’s what allowed me to have a little bit of success and to know I’m good enough to compete at this level. Just as much of that mentality of staying in the present and focusing on what’s happening today. All that information (written above) is the first time I’m hearing it.”

Fried was named to the All-Star team over the weekend, replacing the Phillies’ Ranger Suarez. He didn’t pitch in his first All-Star game in 2019, but he’s expected to make an appearance Tuesday. When Fried missed the initial All-Star roster, there was a thought that one way or another, he’d end up on the team.

“(Fried) texted me when they announced the All-Star team, and I said, ‘I didn’t see your name; I don’t understand why,’” Dodgers All-Star and former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “We’ve been talking a long time since I first saw him and was talking about how special of a left-arm he is. Then you get to know the person, too, and who he is. You have the whole package. When he got announced a couple days ago, it makes sense. He’s been one of the best pitchers in the game for a long time. He’s having a great season again. So he deserves to be here.”

It’s been more of the usual for Fried in 2024; better than the usual, at some points. He has a 3.08 ERA over 18 starts, which includes a couple dreadful ones to begin the campaign (he owns a 2.36 ERA in his past 16 outings). He’s the only pitcher to log two complete games. He’s pitched 108 innings and could surpass his career high of 185-1/3 frames. Another high-ranking Cy Young finish awaits.

“I think everybody who’s been around Max and watched him understands what he’s capable of,” said Rangers All-Star reliever Kirby Yates, a former Brave. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the game and there’s a reason for that. He’s electric when he’s on that mound.”

His value extends beyond the field, too. Fried is a respected leader, a tone setter for the franchise. Whatever intangibles one associates with “winner,” he has them. He has the respect of his peers, both on his club and in the opposite dugout. He’s carried himself with class since arriving from Double-A Mississippi in 2017. He’s always prioritized the team above himself, which always resonates with those around him.

“It’s his attention to detail,” Braves All-Star starter Chris Sale said. “He’s a little bit different from I am in terms of how he sets up for pitching. How he attacks guys. His ability to get out of trouble. He had a start a couple days ago, he gave up a lot of hits. And he was a little upset. I was like, ‘Dude, if I’d given up that many hits, I’d given up 14 runs.’ If I give up five hits, there’s usually three or four runs attached to it.

“Just how meticulous he is about his in-between-starts programs, his scouting reports. How he operates that is very impressive. Being on the inside and seeing it happen, you’re not surprised at the success he’s had.”

It might be hard to believe Fried is in his eighth season. It doesn’t seem that long ago he was lauded as a bullpen weapon in the 2019 National League Division Series. Now, he’s someone other younger pitchers have admired. “I think all it means is I’ve been around for a little bit, but it’s cool,” Fried said.

Royals All-Star lefty Cole Ragans: “I’ve watched a lot of video (on Fried). Pretty similar repertoire (to me), I’d say. His curveball is a little bigger. But I’ve watched how he uses his curveball just to incorporate mine in that sense. You see how he uses it, when he uses it. I’ve watched stuff on that and tried to implement it, working with our pitching coaches, and stuff like that.”

Tigers All-Star lefty Tarik Skubal: “In Atlanta, it was a great opportunity to watch Fried do his thing. He’s able to manipulate the ball so much. Just what he can do is pretty special.

And what about some MVP winners who’ve faced Fried?

Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge: “Max Fried, man, just to see him continue to grow as a pitcher year in and year out. He’s another guy who has a great fastball, can put it where he wants. He has great feel for his off-speed pitches. It doesn’t matter, he’s a guy who’ll get into a jam and he’ll get himself out of it. He’s one of the best in the game, for sure.”

Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper: “He’s a really good player, really good pitcher every fifth day going out there. He’s got that really good sinker, really good change-up. He reminds me, the way he pitches, of Cole Hamels when I first came up. Seeing him throw 95, 96 (mph) then throw that changeup off of it, that sinker, that big curveball to start it. Just a really good individual player.”

Freeman: “I’m just happy he’s healthy and performing like he always does. If Max Fried is healthy, he’s going to perform. It’s just who he is. He’s a bulldog. You saw him get stepped on in the World Series and threw six scoreless innings after that. The mental ability for him to just command the zone, he doesn’t care who’s hitting, and he does it year in and year out, he should have more than two All-Stars. He’s well on his way to getting many, many more.”

Looming in the background of Fried’s latest magnificent season: the business of professional sports. He’s a free agent this winter. Long-ago negotiations between his camp and the Braves failed to bear fruit. Like Freeman and Dansby Swanson before him, Fried looks destined to hit free agency. By now, Braves fans know what that probably means.

Fried hadn’t publicly addressed his contract situation much since earlier in the season. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked him Tuesday if he still hoped to spend his career with the Braves.

“I 100% love the organization,” Fried said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff that – in the middle of the season, we’re focused on a lot of other things. But I truly do, I have loved my time in Atlanta. I love it. Definitely would love to be here.”

For the next few months, it’s all about that day’s tasks. That approach has worked thus far. Fried’s thriving in the most crucial season of his career. That’s amazing news for the Braves, right here and right now, and for Fried, today and tomorrow. It also speaks volumes of Fried to those around him, seeing how he’s compartmentalized in a circumstance where expiring contracts have sometimes distracted players.

“You can tell (when it’s a contract year); it’ll never not be there,” Sale said. “(Fried) does a great job of just focusing on what he has to do. We’ve had conversations about it. His job is to pitch. You go out there and do that, everything else falls into place. Nothing bad is going to happen. He’s done a really good job of just buying into that and not worrying about this or that, last year or next year.

“He has to start, he prepares for it, and he goes out there and leaves it all on the field. I have a lot of respect for that. I’ve never been in that situation. I’ve never been in a contract year, free agency or whatever. I don’t know what that feeling is like, but I could only imagine. He’s done a hell of a job (handling it).”