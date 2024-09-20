AJC’s MLB power rankings: What’s landscape look like as postseason approaches?

Shohei Ohtani achieved a 50-50 season with a single-game performance of a lifetime: 6-for-6 with three homers and 10 RBIs. He’ll be an MVP during his debut season with the Dodgers. This team’s postseason chances, though, hinge on a decimated rotation figuring out a way to be good enough.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

The Phillies and Dodgers are competing for the National League’s top seed. They’ve been the two best teams since May, but none of that really matters when the season resets in October. The Phillies have the star power, the rotation and bullpen to finally breakthrough. They’re World Series or bust.

3. New York Yankees (-1)

The Yankees have separated themselves from the Orioles and seem headed toward an American League East title. They’re battling Cleveland for the AL’s best record. Like the previously mentioned teams, this is World Series or bust. How this Yankees’ season is viewed will be determined in the coming weeks.

4. San Diego Padres (+2)

Pundits continue pointing to the Padres as the team likeliest to upset the Phillies and/or Dodgers. Credit to starter Michael King, who came over in the Juan Soto trade. He has a 2.44 ERA in his past 20 starts. He and Dylan Cease will be a fearsome duo in the postseason.

5. Cleveland Guardians (+3)

Manager Stephen Vogt won over neutral fans when he showed his emotions after a win. Vogt has done a stellar job as a rookie, overseeing a great turnaround that should result in a division title. Do the Guardians have enough for a deep postseason run? They’ll need to sort out their rotation beyond Tanner Bibee.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers are NL Central champions, a remarkable achievement given all the changes the franchise underwent over the offseason. It’s their third NL Central title in four years. They’re one of the more underappreciated franchises in sports. Milwaukee likely will be the No. 3 seed, hosting the No. 6 in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

7. Baltimore Orioles (-3)

The Orioles designated reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment, but they have much bigger issues. General manager Mike Elias said this week: “The mojo that we’ve had has just drifted away from us the last few months.” Not the quote you want to hear just before the postseason. But Texas was floundering at this time last year, so you never know.

8. New York Mets (+1)

Can the Mets pull this off? They’re battling Arizona for the second wild card – many would opine the third one is preferable – and they’re trying to hold off the Braves. A big, big series looms next week at Truist Park. But for the Mets to be in this position is a credit to executive David Sterns and an organization that finally might be finding its way.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks (-4)

The Diamondbacks had lost four of five before their past couple of wins. They’ve cooled off, but they should still be considered dangerous if they make the postseason. They’re trying to hold off the Braves, too. Remember that series early in the season when the Braves swept them at Truist Park with numerous comebacks? Every game is going to matter here.

10. Houston Astros (NR)

The Astros, barring a meltdown, will win the AL West again. They rank lower here, but no one would be surprised if they wound up making a run. It’s what they do. Will Justin Verlander be part of that? It remains to be seen. But Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Yusei Kikuchi is a nice starting trio for a series.

Extra: The Tigers get an honorable mention here for how well they’ve played. They’re tied for the last wild-card spot and suddenly look like a real threat. If they secure the No. 6 seed, they likely would play a three-game series in Houston to determine who moves on.