AJC’s MLB power rankings: Padres, D-backs making National League more interesting

While many of the top teams are enduring struggles, the Guardians keep rolling. Cleveland made modest additions at the deadline in outfielder Lane Thomas and righty Alex Cobb, but this team is well positioned for the postseason. Reminder: Cleveland hasn’t won a World Series since 1948.

2. New York Yankees (+4)

The Yankees have won five consecutive games, most recently sweeping the Phillies. Newcomer Jazz Chisholm has gotten off to a historic start. The team is banking on him helping to lift the offense. Gerrit Cole was scratched from his latest start because of body fatigue. He has a 5.40 ERA in seven outings this season, with the first coming not until June 19. The Yankees will need to get him right before October.

3. Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles had an active deadline, though it didn’t include the splash for which many hoped. The team dealt infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to Miami for starter Trevor Rogers, who surrendered five runs against the Guardians in his team debut. Top prospect Coby Mayo is up for his first taste of the majors.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (-3)

The Dodgers dropped in our rankings after losing four of five. They lost two games in San Diego that trimmed their NL West lead to only 4-1/2 games. The injuries have taken a toll. Clayton Kershaw was knocked around by the Padres. The team made several moves at the deadline, highlighted by acquiring Max Fried’s high school buddy Jack Flaherty to bolster the rotation, but this team needs to get healthier.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (-3)

That’s five consecutive series losses for the Phillies. They’ve seen their NL East lead shrink from 9-1/2 games to six before Friday’s games. They were probably due a slump after their magnificent first half, but this one has extended long enough that it’s given the Braves some life in the division again. Reliever Carlos Estevez was a nice get at the trade deadline and should make this bullpen even more formidable.

6. San Diego Padres (+3)

There’s no team playing better than the Padres, who’ve won nine of 10. No surprise, they were among the more aggressive teams before the deadline and added relievers Jason Adam and Tanner Scott, which gives them arguably MLB’s best bullpen. They might not catch the Dodgers in the standings, but this is shaping up to be a dangerous postseason team. And franchise player Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return eventually this season.

7. Kansas City Royals (+1)

The Royals reportedly tried to go bigger at the deadline, but like most teams had to settle for marginal upgrades. They could’ve used another significant bat, but Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg make the bullpen much improved. There’s real energy back at these home games, which is nice to see for a passionate fan base. What a spectacular one-year turnaround.

8. Milwaukee Brewers (-3)

The Brewers were one of three teams that didn’t make a trade on deadline day. They made modest acquisitions beforehand, adding starters Aaron Civale and Frankie Montas, along with reliever Nick Mears. It would’ve been nice to see this club do more, especially with how wide-open the NL could be, but in the Brewers’ defense, it was a seller’s market, and there weren’t as many difference makers out there. The Cardinals and Pirates remain on the peripheral, but Milwaukee has been comfortably atop the division for a while.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks (NR)

Since June 1, only the Mets have a better record than Arizona, which has started playing more like the team people expected coming off winning the NL pennant. The Diamondbacks finally are plugging Eduardo Rodriguez into their rotation. They added Josh Bell to cover them for Christian Walker’s absence. Like the Padres, this feels like it could be a menacing team in the postseason if it gets there.

10. Atlanta Braves (NR)

The Braves beat out the Mets, Twins, Mariners and Astros for this final spot after winning five of six. They’re hitting home runs again, which is extremely encouraging (though it needs to happen over an extended period for folks to buy back into this offense). Jorge Soler’s return helps stabilize the leadoff spot and injects some fresh energy into the clubhouse. Through all the misfortune, the Braves are six games behind the Phillies and still holding the first wild card, so their goals are in front of them still.