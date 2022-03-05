AJC Braves Report Podcast: Where the lockout goes from here

The Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is back but baseball still has a long way to go.
In this episode, AJC columnist Mark Bradley and sports business journalist Tim Tucker join Jay Black to discuss why this lockout could last awhile, why the players might be winning the publicity campaign, and if baseball will be able to survive.
Plus, our team discusses the chances that Freddie Freeman returns and who will make up the Braves’ outfield.
