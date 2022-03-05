Hamburger icon
AJC Braves Report Podcast: Where the lockout goes from here

Braves fans hope these players will be back on the field soon. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is back but baseball still has a long way to go.

In this episode, AJC columnist Mark Bradley and sports business journalist Tim Tucker join Jay Black to discuss why this lockout could last awhile, why the players might be winning the publicity campaign, and if baseball will be able to survive.

Plus, our team discusses the chances that Freddie Freeman returns and who will make up the Braves’ outfield.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

