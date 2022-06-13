AJC Braves Report podcast: What’s behind the Braves’ big winning streak

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Gabe Burns fills in for beat reporter Justin Toscano to discuss Atlanta’s 11-game winning streak with Jay Black.

Our crew will break down why the Braves have finally gotten hot and ripped off their longest winning streak in nine years. They will also dig into the impacts Ronald Acuña and Michael Harris are making, how this run is affecting the NL East race and why Atlanta can still do even more damage this week.