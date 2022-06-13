ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: What’s behind the Braves’ big winning streak

The Atlanta Braves celebrate their 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Truist Park. The Braves completed a four-game sweep against the Pirates, extending their winning streak to 11. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

It’s taken a couple of months, but the defending World Series champions have finally hit their stride.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Gabe Burns fills in for beat reporter Justin Toscano to discuss Atlanta’s 11-game winning streak with Jay Black.

Explore5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates

Our crew will break down why the Braves have finally gotten hot and ripped off their longest winning streak in nine years. They will also dig into the impacts Ronald Acuña and Michael Harris are making, how this run is affecting the NL East race and why Atlanta can still do even more damage this week.

