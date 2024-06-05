Atlanta Braves

AJC Braves Report podcast: Fried is phenomenal, plus a conversation with Collin McHugh

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series-open win over the Red Sox and Max Fried’s strong performance.

We go inside the clubhouse with AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Fried, Sean Murphy, and Ozzie Albies.

Barrett also chats with Bally Sports analyst and former Braves pitcher Collin McHugh.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School in Atlanta building fuels debate

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do
The Latest

Max Fried sets career high in strikeouts as Braves’ offense comes to life
1h ago
Braves’ Sean Murphy has huge lump on elbow after being hit by pitch
2h ago
Spencer Schwellenbach makes a lifelong memory in visiting Green Monster
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs