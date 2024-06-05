AJC Braves Report podcast: Fried is phenomenal, plus a conversation with Collin McHugh

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series-open win over the Red Sox and Max Fried’s strong performance.
We go inside the clubhouse with AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Fried, Sean Murphy, and Ozzie Albies.
Barrett also chats with Bally Sports analyst and former Braves pitcher Collin McHugh.
