AJC Braves Report Podcast: Freeman is gone, Olson is in

It is the end of an era for the Braves but possibly the start of another World Series run. In this episode of the Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and columnist Mark Bradley join Jay Black to dig into the deal for Freddie Freeman’s replacement.
Our crew discusses if the Braves made the right move letting Freeman walk, how Matt Olson will fit in and what moves Alex Anthopoulos could make next.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
Editors' Picks