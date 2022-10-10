Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview

The Braves spent the entire regular season fighting to grab the National League East crown. Now they will start the postseason against the other team they had to climb over to win the division.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black break down how Atlanta matches up with Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday’s NLDS opener (1:07 p.m., Fox).
Our team will also discuss how the Braves are handling their five days off, how the rotation will set up, if Spencer Strider will be ready and much more.
