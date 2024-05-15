AJC Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Jeff Francoeur

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee sits down with former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur.

The two discuss Jeff’s new podcast, what’s going on with the Braves offense, and Wednesday’s players-only broadcast on Bally Sports featuring Francoeur, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, and Brian McCann.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Matt Olson and Michael Harris II too.