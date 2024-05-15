Atlanta Braves

AJC Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Jeff Francoeur

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the ball after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee sits down with former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur.

The two discuss Jeff’s new podcast, what’s going on with the Braves offense, and Wednesday’s players-only broadcast on Bally Sports featuring Francoeur, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, and Brian McCann.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Matt Olson and Michael Harris II too.

Barrett also recaps the first two wins of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

CUNNINGHAM
After blindsided with Penix pick, Falcons’ Cousins aims to ‘control what I control’

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium

Atlanta airport expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
The Latest

Chris Sale keeps dazzling as Braves blank Cubs again
1h ago
Braves Triple-A pitcher Zach Logue throws 6 1/3 hitless innings for Gwinnett
1h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley showing ‘marked improvement,’ remains day to day
Featured

Museum of Graffiti brings sneaker pop-up to Ponce City Market
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Appeals court’s landmark decision upholds GA transgender health care ruling