AJC Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Jeff Francoeur

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee sits down with former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur.
The two discuss Jeff’s new podcast, what’s going on with the Braves offense, and Wednesday’s players-only broadcast on Bally Sports featuring Francoeur, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, and Brian McCann.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Matt Olson and Michael Harris II too.
Barrett also recaps the first two wins of the series against the Chicago Cubs.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com