SAN DIEGO – The Braves will start AJ Smith-Shawver in Tuesday’s Game 1 of their wild card playoff series against the Padres at Petco Park.

Smith-Shawver only made one big-league start this year. He threw 4-1/3 scoreless innings at Wrigley Field, but strained his left oblique in the process. For Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Smith-Shawver posted a 4.86 ERA over 87 innings.

The other option seemed to be Bryce Elder, who also made the wild card roster. The Braves instead went with the hard-throwing Smith-Shawver, who features an upper-90s fastball, a slider, a curveball and a changeup.