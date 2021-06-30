A.J. Minter’s frustrating season continues in loss to Mets

Braves reliever A.J. Minter’s tough stretch continued Tuesday, when he entered a 3-3 game in the seventh and surrendered the winning run in a 4-3 loss to the Mets at Truist Park.
Minter gave up a two-strike double to Jose Peraza and a two-out RBI single to Francisco Lindor. He credited the hitters for making solid contact.
“There’s not one pitch I would go back and redo or regret throwing,” Minter said. “The 0-2 double to Peraza, I threw a back-foot cutter and he put his bat out there and got a good part of the bat on it. Lindor, I got behind 1-0 and threw a change-up away and he stuck his bat out there and put it in play.”
Minter has allowed multiple hits in five of his last eight outings. He surrendered at least one run in three consecutive appearances from June 10 to June 16 but hadn’t allowed a run in his last four outings entering Tuesday.
A.J.Minter stats
It’s been a frustrating season for Minter, who rebounded from a tough 2019 with a dominant 2020, only to again endure maddening inconsistencies in 2021.
“I think always with him, it’s about command and locating his pitches, getting them where he wants them,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Getting that cutter where he wants it to go. He threw some change-ups the other day. Just executing pitches, pretty much. He’s throwing good, he’s just not executing pitches like you’d wish he would.”
