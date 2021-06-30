A.J. Minter’s frustrating season continues in loss to Mets

It’s been a frustrating season for Minter, who rebounded from a tough 2019 with a dominant 2020, only to again endure maddening inconsistencies in 2021.

“I think always with him, it’s about command and locating his pitches, getting them where he wants them,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Getting that cutter where he wants it to go. He threw some change-ups the other day. Just executing pitches, pretty much. He’s throwing good, he’s just not executing pitches like you’d wish he would.”

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.