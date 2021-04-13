A.J. Minter, Nate Jones struggle with walks

The Braves seemed distanced from the reliever walk issues of years past, but they creeped up again Monday in the team’s 5-3 loss to the Marlins.
There were five walks issued in the eighth inning, three by A.J. Minter and two by Nate Jones. The walks led to the Braves blowing a 3-1 lead over Miami — and squandering Huascar Ynoa’s 10-strikeout showing — in route to an extra-innings loss. It was a tough blow for Minter, especially, who seemed beyond his previous control issues after a sensational 2020 season. The lefty threw only six strikes in 18 pitches.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Minter was not made available to speak following the game.
“He looked good, stuff sometimes just doesn’t go your way,” said catcher Alex Jackson, who started during Travis d’Arnaud’s off day. “It’s how you battle back from that. He’ll be back out there and again soon and I know he’ll be bringing his best stuff.”
The Braves need Minter at his best, especially with reliable righty Chris Martin sidelined. Minter is expected to be an important part of the bullpen this season as one of the team’s top-three high-leverage lefties. They’ll hope he rebounds in his next appearance.
