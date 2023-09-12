After three months on IL, Braves’ Jesse Chavez set to begin rehab assignment

PHILADELPHIA — Since the middle of June, Jesse Chavez has rested and rehabbed as he tries to get his left leg back to full strength. It took longer than he might have hoped, but Tuesday represents a nice step.

Chavez on Tuesday will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. There’s no guarantee that he makes it back to pitch for the Braves, but at the very least, it’s encouraging that Chavez will see game action about three months after he sustained a microfracture in his left shin.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves also transferred infielder Ehire Adrianza’s rehab assignment – he sustained a left shoulder strain a while back – from High-A Rome to Gwinnett.

In Detroit in June, Chavez was struck in the left shin by a 100 mph comebacker from Miguel Cabrera. Chavez had a massive bruise that covered the microfracture. The Braves didn’t discover the microfracture until the swelling went down.

“Me healing as fast as I normally heal and not ever being hurt because I heal fast, it’s kind of one of those things where it’s just like, ‘Why is it taking so long for a bruise, if that’s the case?’” Chavez said Aug. 21.

Before the injury, Chavez had posted a 1.55 ERA over 29 innings, with 36 strikeouts. He’s not a closer or even a late-inning reliever, but those numbers warranted serious All-Star consideration.

Then came the microfracture.

Chavez has worked hard over the past few months. It often seemed as if his timeline for himself was more optimistic than the club’s view. This probably isn’t out of the ordinary: Chavez is a competitor, and the Braves’ medical staff is there to look out for him.

As his rehab progressed, Chavez struggled to put weight on his left leg. Eventually, he threw live batting practice, but still couldn’t run well enough to field his position.

This is why Tuesday was a positive sign. Chavez will begin a rehab assignment. Gwinnett’s season ends Sept. 24, and unless he looks terrific, the Braves might not be able to guarantee Chavez a spot on their postseason roster. Their bullpen is deep, and they’re probably going to need to make some difficult decisions when the time comes.

But he’s back to pitching in games, which is encouraging enough for now.