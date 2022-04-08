After breakout season, Austin Riley is back to leading the Braves’ offense

Manager Brian Snitker views Riley’s confidence as the biggest difference in his play.

“Confidence as much as anything, feeling that he knows he can do it and he belongs here,” Snitker said. “The struggles that he’s had haven’t been easy, and the guy is maturing, and confidence is probably the biggest thing.”

Despite the success, the Memphis, Tenn., native is motivated to improve further as the 2022 season gets started. Riley points to his high strikeout numbers (168 in 2021, ranking fourth in the NL) and walk rate as areas of focus on offense, while he is looking cut down on compounding errors and maintain consistency in the field.

Third base coach Ron Washington sees Riley’s decisiveness, a crucial aspect of the hot corner position, as something that could elevate his defensive play.

“He’s got darn good reactions, but we’ve been working on making better decisions,” Washington said. “That’s all. Once he cleans up the decision-making, which he has – and it’s going to continue to get better – there’s no telling where he’s going, man.”

A major challenge to continuing his upward trajectory -- this winter’s lockout and condensed spring training. Riley credits the coaching staff with balancing the hitters’ workload during the unique spring schedule.

“I felt good, even with the shortened spring,” Riley said. “I feel like our coaching staff and (Snitker) did a good job of the days we weren’t playing, we were getting five to nine at-bats, whether it was live (at-bats), back fields, whatever.”

Of course, any mention of Riley’s success in 2021 also has to include his contributions to the Braves’ World Series title and his eight hits against the Houston Astros.

On the weekend celebrating the title, he has made returning to the top his primary objective.

“You’re always looking for that next goal,” Riley said. “It’s been a while since it’s last been done, but you try to repeat. It’s the reason why we play this game is to try to win the World Series.”