Adeiny Hechavarria signs with Japanese team

The Braves signed Hechavarria late in the 2019 season after he was designated for assignment by the Mets. Shortstop Dansby Swanson was injured and Johan Camargo was struggling, prompting Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos to take a flyer on Hechavarria.

Hechavarria provided a few memorable moments down the stretch, including a two-homer game in the regular-season finale. Considered a defensive specialist, Hechavarria vastly exceeded expectations at the plate in 24 games with the Braves, hitting .328/.400/.639 with four homers and 15 RBIs. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal last winter.