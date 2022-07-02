Adam Duvall leaves Braves game after being hit by pitch

CINCINNATI – Adam Duvall left Saturday’s game after a pitch hit him in the left hand in the top of the second inning.
Duvall didn’t immediately depart the game. He went to first base after the pitch hit him, then was thrown out after he mistakenly began walking toward second base because he thought Orlando Arcia had walked. He then played one inning in the field.
Guillermo Heredia replaced Duvall for the bottom of the third inning.
Duvall is batting .205 with a .646 OPS this season. He has hit 10 homers and has driven in 32 runs.
But before Saturday, he had gone 6-for-20 with two homers and five RBIs over his past five games.
Defensively, Duvall has played the corner outfield spots since Michael Harris began playing in center field.
