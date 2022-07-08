Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out

Swanson could still be selected as a reserve, as could the other Braves. Pitchers and reserves are selected by the player ballot and the commissioner’s office.

For catchers, the Cubs’ Willson Contreras beat out Travis d’Arnaud.

For second basemen, Miami’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. topped Ozzie Albies, who would not have played because of his fractured foot.

For the designated hitter spot, Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who is injured and will not play, beat out William Contreras.

Adam Duvall was a finalist to start in the outfield with Acuña, but the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Giants’ Joc Pederson earned the starting nods.

Acuña received an automatic starting spot because he finished the first phase of voting as the NL’s leading vote-getter.

The full All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.