Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out

Multiple Braves made it to the second phase of All-Star voting, but none was selected as a starter for the National League team.
Thus, Ronald Acuña will be the Braves’ only starter in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. But other Braves could join him as reserves.
The most notable omission: Dansby Swanson, who was second to the Dodgers’ Trea Turner. Fan voting determines the starters for both teams. Turner edged Swanson 52% to 48%.
Swanson entered Friday batting .298 with an .847 OPS. He had hit 14 home runs while driving in 49 runs. He had 14 stolen bases. He had 3.5 Wins Above Replacement.
Turner was batting .305 with an .837 OPS. He had hit 11 homers and had 59 RBIs. He had stolen 16 bases. He had totaled 2.8 WAR.
Swanson could still be selected as a reserve, as could the other Braves. Pitchers and reserves are selected by the player ballot and the commissioner’s office.
For catchers, the Cubs’ Willson Contreras beat out Travis d’Arnaud.
For second basemen, Miami’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. topped Ozzie Albies, who would not have played because of his fractured foot.
For the designated hitter spot, Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who is injured and will not play, beat out William Contreras.
Adam Duvall was a finalist to start in the outfield with Acuña, but the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Giants’ Joc Pederson earned the starting nods.
Acuña received an automatic starting spot because he finished the first phase of voting as the NL’s leading vote-getter.
The full All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
