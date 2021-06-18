Snitker: Abraham Almonte doing ‘unbelievable’ job for Braves

Almonte entered Friday having doubled in three consecutive games. Seven of his 12 hits this season – 58 percent – have been doubles. Almonte has also walked in six consecutive games.

Since his May 31 debut, Almonte has 13 walks, tying Juan Soto for the second most in the majors over that span (and bested only by Christian Yelich’s 16). Overall, Almonte has reached base safely in 14 of his 16 games and 10 of his past 11 contests.

Not bad for a player who was just “organizational depth.” The Braves have gotten lucky with Almonte, undoubtedly, and they’ll need him to continue playing beyond expectations if they’re going to climb back near the top of the National League East.

“The bats have been just really, really good,” Snitker said. “I didn’t have any expectations. I didn’t remember him a lot. I knew the name, had seen him in different spots. But man, he’s just continued on and just the really the quality of at-bats, it’s been really, really good.”