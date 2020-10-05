5 things Braves: Regular season achievements

THE RECORD. Atlanta won the NL East for a third-straight season with a 35-25 record. The team maintained the division lead for 55 days, following a 4-0 win over Marlins on Aug 16. (During Atlanta’s 1995 World Series run they held division lead for 91 days.) The Braves went 19-11 at Truist Park, going 6-2-2 in their 10 home series.

THE MANAGER. Brian Snitker — in his 44th season with the Braves organization — became the first team manager to take the team postseason in three of his first four full seasons. (Snitker was named interim manager on May 17, 2016, after the firing of Fredi Gonzalez.)