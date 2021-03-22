5 things Braves: Comparing starting 5’s

Nationals

Aging rotation still has some names to contend with.

Max Scherzer, 36, RHP - 5-4, 3.74 ERA, 92 Ks, 67-1/3 innings

Stephen Strasburg, 32, RHP - 18-6, 3.32 in 2019 (season-ending surgery after 5 innings in 2020)

Jon Lester, 37, LHP (3-3, 5.16 with Cubs), Joe Ross, 28, RHP - 4-4, 5.48 in 2019 (opted out in 2020)

Marlins

Miami fields a group of eight potential starters — all 26 or younger.

Sandy Alcantara, 25, RHP - 3-2, 3.00 ERA

Elieser Hernandez, 26 - 1-0, 3.16 in 6 starts

Sixto Sanchez, 22 RHP - 3-2, 3.46

Trevor Rogers, 23, LHP - 1-2, 6.11 in 7 starts

Mets

Following a flurry of moves, New York has 18 newcomers on the 40-man roster. And still, the rotation starts with some missing pieces. Noah Syndergaard won’t return from Tommy John surgery until June, and acquired Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be sidelined for a while after tearing his right hamstring in spring training. David Peterson (6-2, 3.44), Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 7.94) and Jordan Yamamoto (0-1, 18.26) are competing for a fifth spot.

Jacob deGrom, 33 , RHP - 4-2, 2.38 ERA, NL-high 104 Ks, 18 BBs, 68 IP

Marcus Stroman, 30, RHP - did not pitch last season; 10-13, 3.22, 184 1/3 IP with Blue Jays and Mets in 2019

Carlos Carrasco, 34, RHP - 3-4, 2.91, 82 Ks, 68 IP for Cleveland (will miss start of season with injury)

Taijuan Walker, 28, RHP - 4-3, 2.70 with Seattle and Toronto

Phillies

Philadelphia’s strength is its deep batting order, but it carries a formidable 1-2 punch atop the rotation.

Aaron Nola, 28, RHP - 5-5, 3.28 ERA, 96 Ks in 71-1/3 IP

Zack Wheeler, 31, RHP - 4-2, 2.92

Zach Eflin, 27, RHP - 4-2, 3.97

Chase Anderson, 33, RHP - 1-2, 7.22 for Toronto

Matt Moore, 32, LHP - 6-3, 2.65 in Japan

