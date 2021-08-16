5 stats on Braves’ recent turnaround

2. The Braves are 32-21 since their lowest point, when they were 30-35 and 7-1/2 games back. Their record since that time is the fifth best in the majors. If they ultimately win the division, it would be the fourth time they won a division after trailing by at least 7-1/2 games. Their greatest rally, of course, came in 1993, when they overcame a 10-game deficit.

3. The offense – specially, the infield – has led the charge. The Braves have averaged six runs per game over their stretch, homering twice per contest. First baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Austin Riley each hit his 25th homer in Sunday’s victory. Shortstop Dansby Swanson has 24 homers. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is at 22. They’re vying to become the first infield in MLB history in which every starter had 30-plus home runs.