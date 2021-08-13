How new Braves are faring since trades

Soler with the Royals (94 games): .192/.288/.370 with 16 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBIs.

Soler with the Braves: (11 games): .316/.447/.579 with one double, three homers and six RBIs.

Duvall with the Marlins (90 games): .229/.277/.478 with 10 doubles, 22 homers and 68 RBIs.

Duvall with the Braves (12 games): .190/.292/.429 with one double, three homers and 10 RBIs.

Rodriguez in his last eight games with Pirates (July): 6.75 ERA, .281 average against, 6:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Rodriguez in seven games with Braves: 0.00 ERA, .130 average against, 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.