How new Braves are faring since trades

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson watches his double which scored two runs during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson watches his double which scored two runs during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

WASHINGTON - The Braves’ newcomers have made a difference: The team is 8-4 since the trade deadline July 30, climbing above .500 and inserting itself into the mix atop the National League East.

Each of the players has helped or maintained his stock since becoming a Brave. Outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson could become free agents following the season. While reliever Richard Rodriguez is under team control for the next two seasons, he’s righted the ship after struggling at the end of his Pittsburgh tenure. Outfielder Eddie Rosario has yet to debut, but he’s on a rehab assignment and isn’t far away.

Here’s a look at the difference between the Braves’ key acquisitions before and after the trade.

Pederson with the Cubs (73 games): .230/.300/.418 with 11 doubles, 11 homers and 39 RBIs.

Pederson with the Braves (25 games): .274/.365/.452 with four doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs.

Soler with the Royals (94 games): .192/.288/.370 with 16 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBIs.

Soler with the Braves: (11 games): .316/.447/.579 with one double, three homers and six RBIs.

Duvall with the Marlins (90 games): .229/.277/.478 with 10 doubles, 22 homers and 68 RBIs.

Duvall with the Braves (12 games): .190/.292/.429 with one double, three homers and 10 RBIs.

Rodriguez in his last eight games with Pirates (July): 6.75 ERA, .281 average against, 6:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Rodriguez in seven games with Braves: 0.00 ERA, .130 average against, 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

