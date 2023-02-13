Chipper Jones set to return to Braves as hitting consultant

“I would much rather go to the ballpark from noon to 6 o’clock every day and be home for dinner and put the kids to bed and wake up and take them to school and watch the games on TV,” Jones said then. “That’s about as good as it gets for me.”\

During his illustrious career, Jones was a National League MVP and an eight-time All-Star. The 1995 World Series champion also won two Silver Slugger Awards and a batting title.

While talking to reporters a couple years ago, Jones offered a bit about his philosophy toward coaching.

“If you as a hitting coach are stubborn in trying to make everybody hit like you did, you’re an idiot,” Jones said. “A good hitting coach knows what every single hitter does well, knows the weaknesses of all their hitters and helps them be the best version of them they can be. Certainly I will suggest some of the things that I did, but If the player has not bought in 100 percent to that idea, you’re just wasting your time. That’s why I say I think it’s great that there are four guys in our camp that can reach every single hitter.”

Voluntary reports

Monday marked the report date for pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic. Only four Braves are participating in the WBC, but many more have already reported to camp.

Among them: Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider and Ian Anderson. Strider threw off the mound at the facility.

Newcomer Sean Murphy is also already in North Port. So, too, is Kevin Pillar, the outfielder who is a non-roster invitee hoping to make the team.

Joe Jiménez, the reliever acquired in December, is also here.

Of course, the players listed are far from the only ones who have reported to North Port at this point.