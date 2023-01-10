Athens celebrates UGA in championship

ajc logo
Sports
By Olivia Podes, For The AJC
17 minutes ago

On the first day of spring semester, downtown Athens was alive and packed. The atmosphere was buzzing with students happy to be back together and Dawgs fans ready to have the city rocking as they played Texas Christian University.

It’s an understatement to say that the celebration began early for fans. As the Georgia squad got up early to a 24-7 lead, the game started to feel like a business trip for the Dawgs. Stetson Bennett was taking care of the football, the defense was causing turnovers, and everyone was doing their job. The TCU offense seemed hopeless in their efforts at moving the football, besides a busted coverage play by the Georgia defense, and the TCU defense had no answer for the play action attack by the Dawgs.

The entire town of Athens was starting to feel the excitement of making history. There was no 21-year wait for another national championship title. There was no wait for celebration either. Students and fans were partying and celebrating throughout the streets. And drinks were being thrown in the air on what seemed like every play throughout the game.

“I’ve waited over two hours to get into Paloma Park. It’s the best place to be downtown with a big screen, but it wasn’t easy,” said UGA student Michael Erfani.

At halftime, with the Dawgs up by 31 points, students were ecstatic. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind about what was coming.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Joseph Perticone, a senior from Atlanta, was all smiles. “I’ve always had some hesitation celebrating too early. Not tonight, baby. Not tonight!”

As the clock hit triple zeros, students stormed the streets and chaos ensued. Cars were unable to move in traffic due to thousands of students and fans celebrating in the streets. Trees were shaken, light poles were climbed, and traffic signs were uprooted. The crowd became impenetrable. Local law enforcement was struggling to make sure everyone stayed safe during the celebration.

Once you were in the middle of the crowd, it became impossible to get out of it. Walking and celebrating turned into pushing and fighting. The only movement that you could do was go along with the crowd’s shove. People were struck by flying objects such as traffic cones, trash cans, and street signs causing accidental harm to others in this crowd. A few people began to pass out. Fans climbed, stomped, and surged on top of every car that was parked downtown.

After such a dominant win, UGA fans let their excitement show for their beloved city. As they fly back home, the team will be praised for such a tremendous season. The University of Georgia football team is officially Double Dawg Champions.

About the Author

Olivia Podes, For The AJC
