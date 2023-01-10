Athens celebrates UGA in championship

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Joseph Perticone, a senior from Atlanta, was all smiles. “I’ve always had some hesitation celebrating too early. Not tonight, baby. Not tonight!”

As the clock hit triple zeros, students stormed the streets and chaos ensued. Cars were unable to move in traffic due to thousands of students and fans celebrating in the streets. Trees were shaken, light poles were climbed, and traffic signs were uprooted. The crowd became impenetrable. Local law enforcement was struggling to make sure everyone stayed safe during the celebration.

Once you were in the middle of the crowd, it became impossible to get out of it. Walking and celebrating turned into pushing and fighting. The only movement that you could do was go along with the crowd’s shove. People were struck by flying objects such as traffic cones, trash cans, and street signs causing accidental harm to others in this crowd. A few people began to pass out. Fans climbed, stomped, and surged on top of every car that was parked downtown.

After such a dominant win, UGA fans let their excitement show for their beloved city. As they fly back home, the team will be praised for such a tremendous season. The University of Georgia football team is officially Double Dawg Champions.