A look back at the top Atlanta sports stories of 2021

Nov. 2, Braves win the World Series after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.Jan. 15, Falcons hire new head coach Arthur Smith to replace Dan Quinn. .Four days later, Terry Fontenot was named the Falcons' new general manager, replacing Thomas Dimitroff.March 13, Tech men’s basketball wins the Atlantic Coast Conference title, advances to the NCAA tournament. .March 15, The Georgia women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.March 28, The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament, but lost to South Carolina to end their season.March 1, Hawks fire coach Lloyd Pierce less than halfway into the season.June-July, New coach Nate McMillan led the team on an improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals.The Hawks won Game 1 and Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost the series 4-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks.Jan. 22, Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86.Jan. 18, Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Braves announcer Don Sutton dies at 75.April 2, Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlantain protest of Georgia's new restrictive voting law. .The game was eventually played at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, on July 13.Nov. 27, No. 1 ranked Georgia finishes the regular season undefeated, beating Georgia Tech 45-0.Dec. 4, Georgia loses to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC title game, but makes the College Football Playoffs as the No. 3 seed.July 18, Atlanta United fires first-year manager Gabriel Heinze amid a franchise-worst eight-game winless streak.Less than a month later, on Aug. 12, the club named former Mexican national team player Gonzalo Pineda its new head coach.Dec. 9, Former Georgia Tech receiver and longtime Denver Broncos player Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33..June 6, The Falcons trade seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.July 10, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tears his ACL while trying to field a ball in right field against the Miami Marlins.November, Freddie Freeman's eight-year, $135 million contract with the Braves expires, making the first baseman a free agent for the first time in his career.April 29, The Atlanta Falcons select University of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Dec. 2, Major League Baseball implements a lockout, the ninth work stoppage in the league's history, bringing the free agency process to a freezing halt

