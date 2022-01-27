8 Georgia Bulldogs to play in upcoming Senior Bowl

8 Georgia Bulldogs will play in the upcoming Senior Bowl.The Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game offering a final look at prospects ahead of the NFL draft.The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 5.At Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.Georgia players on the roster of the American Team include:.DB Derion Kendrick.DL Devonte Wyatt.LB Quay Walker.LB Channing Tindall.OL Jamaree Salyer.OL Justin Shaffer.P Jake Camarda.RB James Cook.Other key players to watch are:.Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder.Pitt QB Kenny Pickett.Michigan RB Hassan Haskins.Utah LB Devin Lloyd