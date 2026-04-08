Stay up to date with all of the AJC’s Masters content

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Bernhard Langer’s grand daughter, Stella Rose, carries a Masters pin flag on the first green during par-3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By AJC Sports4 hours ago
Wednesday, April 8
- Masters round 1: Here’s what to expect Thursday at Augusta National
- What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’
- How the Masters amplifies Asia’s growing influence on golf’s biggest stage
- Kevin Hart, Jason Kelce join the Masters fun as caddies for Par 3 Contest
- How to eat like a restaurant critic at the Masters
Tuesday, April 7
- No Tiger? No Phil? No biggie, the kids at the Masters say
- Burns: An appreciation for Scottie Scheffler’s quiet stardom
- Years after a gift, Mason Howell will share Masters start with Rory McIlroy
- Masters breakthrough? These 5 players should compete for first green jacket
- Masters patrons, don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National
- All the Masters tee times Thursday: When does Rory McIlroy start?
- PHOTOS: Day 2 practice rounds
Monday, April 6
- Masters gnome craze reaches ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final edition rumors
- Burns: Thank you, Augusta National, for always reminding us to enjoy the moment
- Beard: For a first-time Masters attendee, the experience lives up to all the hype
- Masters week underway without Tiger Woods: ‘He’s got a big fight ahead’
- South Georgia connections make Masters ‘even more special’ for golf phenom
- Masters is overdue to produce another champion from Georgia
- Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week
- PHOTOS: Day 1 practice rounds