Stay up to date with all of the AJC’s Masters content

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Bernhard Langer’s grand daughter, Stella Rose, carries a Masters pin flag on the first green during par-3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Bernhard Langer’s grand daughter, Stella Rose, carries a Masters pin flag on the first green during par-3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By AJC Sports
4 hours ago

The AJC has you covered with in-depth coverage from all parts of Augusta National for the 90th edition of the Masters.

Wednesday, April 8

Tuesday, April 7

Monday, April 6

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