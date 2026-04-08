Golf

Kevin Hart, Jason Kelce join the Masters fun as caddies for Par 3 Contest

Celebrities bring lighthearted atmosphere on eve of first round at Augusta National.
Actor Kevin Hart (left) and Bryson DeChambeau walk down the first fairway after DeChambeau’s tee shot during the Par 3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Actor Kevin Hart (left) and Bryson DeChambeau walk down the first fairway after DeChambeau’s tee shot during the Par 3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA — Before the hardcore golf gets going in Thursday’s first round of the Masters, there was time for some lighthearted fun in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.

Comedian Kevin Hart made an appearance as the caddie for Bryson DeChambeau while former NFL star Jason Kelce carried the bag for Akshay Bhatia.

Of course, that brought some laughter and jokes with it.

“I am not Kevin Hart, the global superstar, today. Please get that out of your mental. Not the movie star, the stand-up comedian that everybody knows around the world. Throw it in the bag,” Hart said on the ESPN broadcast. “Today, I am Bryson’s caddie.”

DeChambeau said that he and Hart connected while shooting a video a couple of months ago, and that led to the idea of doing something fun together for the Par 3 Contest.

“We’ve been talking a lot about golf. He’s gotten into it over the past seven months, and he’s become a superstar in his own right on the greens, by the way,” DeChambeau said.

Kelce drew some laughs when he tried to read a putt and got down on the green on his stomach. He gave his best advice to Bhatia, who missed the putt.

“Just give it a little tush push and it’ll be on, I promise you,” Kelce said.

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

More Stories

The Latest

Masters practice round Monday
LIVE UPDATES

The Masters 2026: Bubba Watson wows with trick shot putt in Par 3 contest

10m ago

Masters round 1: Here’s what to expect Thursday at Augusta National

35m ago

What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’

2h ago

Keep Reading

Kevin Hart and Jason Kelce are among the celebrity caddies at Augusta National's Par 3 Contest

1h ago

Collin Morikawa’s ailing back is feeling better, body still in a state of flux ahead of the Masters

Michigan starter Elliot Cadeau joins teammates at Final Four after accidental exposure to nuts

Featured

Buc-ee's breaks ground in Middle Georgia

Another Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Georgia as locals roll out welcome mat

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Mysterious text sparks questions after Clay Fuller’s runoff win

Easter weekend shootings put pressure on Atlanta’s youth violence strategy