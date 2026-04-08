Golf Kevin Hart, Jason Kelce join the Masters fun as caddies for Par 3 Contest Celebrities bring lighthearted atmosphere on eve of first round at Augusta National. Actor Kevin Hart (left) and Bryson DeChambeau walk down the first fairway after DeChambeau’s tee shot during the Par 3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Rod Beard 1 hour ago Share

AUGUSTA — Before the hardcore golf gets going in Thursday’s first round of the Masters, there was time for some lighthearted fun in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. Comedian Kevin Hart made an appearance as the caddie for Bryson DeChambeau while former NFL star Jason Kelce carried the bag for Akshay Bhatia.

Of course, that brought some laughter and jokes with it. “I am not Kevin Hart, the global superstar, today. Please get that out of your mental. Not the movie star, the stand-up comedian that everybody knows around the world. Throw it in the bag,” Hart said on the ESPN broadcast. “Today, I am Bryson’s caddie.” DeChambeau said that he and Hart connected while shooting a video a couple of months ago, and that led to the idea of doing something fun together for the Par 3 Contest.

“We’ve been talking a lot about golf. He’s gotten into it over the past seven months, and he’s become a superstar in his own right on the greens, by the way,” DeChambeau said.