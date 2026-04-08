Golf What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ Ice cream sandwiches, the best viewing spots and, yes, beers. Pros reveal approach if they were fans at Augusta National. Patrons wear matching shirts as they walk down the 18th fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Augusta. You can tell a lot about a person by the way they’d spend a day at Augusta National. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jack Leo 56 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — Few people have spent more time around the seemingly endless sights and tastes of Augusta National Golf Club than Masters golfers. The club offers a buffet of sandwiches, tons of branded merchandise and thousands of vantage points to watch golf on its biggest stage.

You can tell a lot about a person by the way they’d spend a day at Augusta National. Here are nine Masters golfers’ ideas of a perfect day at the course. RELATED Masters patrons, don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National J.J. Spaun Spaun gets extra points for honesty when describing his ideal day. The reigning U.S. Open champion would take advantage of the budget-friendly price for one particular item on the Masters menu. “How much for beers now these days? Can’t be more than $5,” Spaun said. “Yeah, probably trying to take advantage of that price and have a lot of beers.” Spaun had a beer-related Masters tradition in mind, too.

“Yeah, I would be getting a snake cup thing, whatever they do at baseball games,” he said. “The snake with all the cups. Definitely enjoy the day out here.”

Xander Schauffele Making his ninth Masters start this year, Schauffele has had plenty of time to see and taste it all. But that wouldn’t stop him from combining Bhatia’s and Spaun’s approaches to create a smorgasbord of Southern delicacy. “I feel like I would try it all, to be honest,” Schauffele said. “If I’m on the grounds, I’d probably drink everything, try everything. “Definitely get the peach ice cream sandwich, all the sandwiches they have to offer.” Ludvig Åberg Åberg admitted he would be at the front gate as soon as possible, eager to find a seat near holes 15 and 16. He expressed interest in food but was more excited by the idea of following his two favorite golfers around the course. “I would watch Jordan Spieth or Hideki Matsuyama,” Åberg said. “I love watching them play. You never know what’s going to happen.”

RELATED How to eat like a restaurant critic at the Masters Min Woo Lee Lee said he’d eventually make his way to hole No. 16 for the day, finding a spot where he could also watch the sixth tee and the 15th green. True to his Gen-Z roots, though, Lee said his first move would be a beeline to the merchandise. His Golf Shop budget might exceed that of the average 27-year-old, though. “(I would) probably have to do the merch tent first,” Lee said. “I’m sure there is a shipping situation there, so you spend at least one to two thousand dollars I would say. I think that’s pretty average.” Kurt Kitayama Kitayama also expressed interest in the merchandise. For him, one perfect day wasn’t enough time in the Golf Shop. “Probably one day getting here early to shop,” he said. “Another day, get here early, shop.”

Kitayama said he’d then spend some time at hole No. 16 before “cruising the front and the back” and walking the entire course. Viktor Hovland Even on his day off, Hovland said he’d be all about the golf. The seven-time Masters competitor would walk the entire course — which he has done at least 24 times — taking some extra time to take in Augusta National’s most popular sights. “I’d want to see multiple different spots. I think 16 green is a pretty nice spot because you can see some on 6 green,” Hovland said. “You’ve got 15, so you’re kind of in a good spot there. I’d hang around there for sure. “And probably around Amen Corner a little bit if you can fit. Watch 11 and obviously the approach shot on 12 and some tee shots on 13.”

Alex Noren Noren is making his fifth Masters start this year and his third since 2023, but he’s never been in the gift shops and hasn’t tried the food served to patrons. Noren said he would like to try it all, but not as much as he enjoys being on “this side of the ropes.” Even without taking trips to the Golf Shop, Noren has noticed his phone tends to ring a little more when he arrives in Augusta. “I don’t have more friends than this week,” he said. “Everybody wants tickets.” RELATED The Masters 2026: Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know Brandon Holtz Brandon Holtz isn’t a Masters veteran in the traditional sense, but he likely has more patron experience than any player in the field. The amateur is playing the Masters for the first time this year, but he’s come as a patron roughly 15 times. Holtz, who first came to the tournament in 2004, has always enjoyed the race from the gates to the course and the Golf Shop.