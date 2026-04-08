Golf Masters round 1: Here’s what to expect Thursday at Augusta National The 90th edition of the Masters begins with expanded TV coverage, intriguing groups and field full of Georgia Bulldogs. Honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson pose for a photo with Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 36 minutes ago Share

John Keefer has never played a competitive round at Augusta National. But the PGA Tour rookie will have the honor of hitting the first tee shot to start the 90th Masters on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. The 25-year-old Baylor grad earned his Tour card by leading the Korn Ferry Tour points standings and earned his Masters invitation by being ranked 48th in the world at the end of 2025.

“I’ve never really been nervous of a tee shot in a practice round,” Keefer said after Monday’s practice round. “And I think I was a little nervous on the first tee shot for me.” Keefer is paired with Haotong Li of China in the first pairing on the day. It will be Li’s third Masters appearance, but first since 2019. RELATED How to eat like a restaurant critic at the Masters The twosome will put the first competitive shots in the air, moments after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson fulfill their obligations as honorary starters. The three legends, with 11 Masters between them, will do their duties at 7:25 a.m. There are 91 players in the field this year, four fewer than last year.

Masters television coverage Coverage is from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday on ESPN. Two additional hours of coverage are available Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

Coverage is also available on Masters.com and the official Masters App, which will feature a groups channel and provide 18-hole spotlight coverage of random groups. On the weekend, broadcast coverage is from noon to 2 p.m. on Paramount Plus, with CBS and Paramount covering the action from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Rory McIlroy prepares to putt on the eighth green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Featured groups Defending champion Rory McIlroy begins defense of his title at 10:31 a.m. He will be paired with World No. 3 Cameron Young and 2025 U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell of Thomasville. Howell has said that McIlroy has been his favorite golfer for many years and will benefit from the Masters tradition of pairing the defending champion with the reigning U.S. Amateur champ.

RELATED Years after a gift, Mason Howell will share Masters start with Rory McIlroy Two-time champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:44 p.m. He is grouped with left-hander Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who won the Houston Open two weeks ago. Another interesting morning group at 10:07 a.m. includes two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2018 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele. Another strong afternoon group at 1:08 p.m. includes 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and up-and-comers Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Masters rookie Chris Gotterup. Russell Henley and caddie Andrew Sanders stand on the first fairway during the second round of the Masters golf tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025) About the Bulldogs There are five former University of Georgia players in the field: Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Harris English, Sepp Straka and two-time champion Bubba Watson. U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell is a future Bulldog.