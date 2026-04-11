Golf Thomasville high schooler on Masters debut: ‘Everything I dreamed it would be’ Mason Howell said he’ll remember forever the experience of playing alongside Rory McIlroy at Augusta National. Rory McIlroy and Mason Howell talk at the end of their second round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Fletcher Page 1 hour ago Share

AUGUSTA — Mason Howell flipped a golf ball to 8-year-old Smith Hopkins on the fourth tee Friday at the Masters. A decade ago, Howell was the kid in the gallery.

Hopkins and his older brother, Parker, attend the Brookwood School in Thomasville, where Howell will graduate next month. They held the ball like something to keep. Howell once did the same after Rory McIlroy tossed him one at the Tour Championship. Now, they shared the stage. Howell isn’t yet on McIlroy’s level — the defending champion carries a six-shot lead into the weekend — but for a moment Friday, that didn’t matter. “I feel like why put a golf ball to waste when you can make a little kid smile,” said Howell, who missed the cut by four strokes after firing rounds of 77 and 76.

RELATED Masters round 3: Here’s what to expect Saturday at Augusta National Howell and McIlroy were grouped together for the first two rounds, following the tradition of pairing the reigning Masters champion with the U.S. Amateur winner. It put the 18-year-old in front of the largest galleries on the course, alongside one of the game’s biggest stars.

He had a front-row seat to McIlroy’s surge Friday, when he birdied the final four holes, including a chip-in on 17. “You got to stay in your own lane, but it’s hard not to watch that,” Howell said. “That was one of the coolest things I’ve seen in sports, and I got to witness it in person.” Mason Howell hits from the 17th tee during second round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Jason Getz/AJC) Howell had his own moments, too. He bounced back from a 4-over first nine Friday to play even on the second nine, showing flashes of the form that earned him a spot in the field.

“I felt like I hit it OK (Friday),” Howell said. “Just couldn’t get anything to go. Kind of the story of the last two days. But it was a great experience.” After the round, McIlroy told Howell he hoped to see him again and suggested they play practice rounds in the future. “Hopefully he saw that you don’t have to be perfect to shoot good scores,” McIlroy said later. “I think when I was 18 and I started to play Tour events, I thought that pros just didn’t make mistakes, and he saw plenty of mistakes out of me over the first two days.” Howell’s appearance at Augusta National marked another step in a fast-rising career. Last year, he competed at the U.S. Open, earned his Masters invitation and signed to play at the University of Georgia. Next comes a run at a high school state title with the Brookwood School, followed by July’s Open Championship in England.

“I have a busy schedule,” Howell said. From practice rounds through Friday, Howell was followed by a group of South Georgians that included classmates, teachers and family. “It’s an emotional roller coaster,” Howell’s father Robb said. “You live and die when it’s your kid out there playing like that.” After Howell’s drive on No. 2, Robb called out to him and handed over two sandwiches. “He’s a growing boy,” chirped one onlooker, drawing laughs.