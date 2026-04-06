Golf South Georgia connections make Masters ‘even more special’ for golf phenom ‘I can’t imagine what he’s going through at 18 years old and playing in the Masters for the first time,’ Harris English said of Mason Howell. Amateur Mason Howell (left) talks with PGA Tour pro Harris English — both natives of Thomasville — before a putt on the first green during a practice round at the Masters on Monday, April 6, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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AUGUSTA — On Thursday, Mason Howell sat in the stands at a high school girls soccer match in his Thomasville hometown. After watching his girlfriend’s team beat the crosstown rival, he headed to a nearby course to roll putts before dark. By Monday, the 18-year-old amateur had completed practice rounds at Augusta National on consecutive days as he prepares for his Masters debut — living a life that swings between ordinary and exceptional.

RELATED Golf phenom’s path to the Masters began with skipping rocks in South Georgia “I can’t wait for the (tournament) to get started, but I know when it does it will be gone in a blink of an eye,” said Howell, who will graduate high school next month. “I wish it honestly would slow down, just trying to soak it all in.” Howell played the front nine Monday alongside fellow Thomasville native Harris English, drawing a gallery that felt more like home than a major championship. Among those following were Howell’s Brookwood School golf teammates and his eighth grade English teacher, Raina Cauley. “I’m sure Thursday and Friday at the school the teachers will have the TVs on to watch him,” said Cauley, an educator for three decades. “Some things are more important.” Howell earned his place at the 2026 Masters by winning the U.S. Amateur last summer in San Francisco. He also played in the U.S. Open as the youngest player in the field and signed to play for the University of Georgia.

With the scoreboard in the background, amateur Mason Howell hits his tee shot on the third hole during a practice round at the Masters on Monday, April 6, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

RELATED Thank you, Augusta National, for always reminding us to enjoy the moment Despite a schedule that has included PGA Tour events, Cauley said Howell still makes time for her middle schoolers. He has visited classrooms, sat in on presentations and remained a visible presence for younger students. “He’s such a kind, young man,” Cauley said. “He’s all about being available, and all the kids look up to him.” Howell has worked to get comfortable at Augusta National. He played two rounds here in December with his father and returned earlier this year for two more alongside his caddie, Brookwood coach Jimmy Gillam. Playing alongside English has helped. The 36-year-old has made six previous Masters starts, with a best finish of 12th, and hosts an annual junior tournament at Thomasville’s Glen Arven Country Club, a course both players know well. “I’ve known Mason a long time now,” English said.

“I know his brain is spinning right now. I can’t imagine what he’s going through at 18 years old and playing in the Masters for the first time.” Howell and English teed off Monday with former Clemson golfer Jacob Bridgeman. The two South Georgians walked off the first tee together, talking as they climbed the hill toward their second shots. “It’s kind of like having a big brother out here,” Howell said. “Being able to pick his brain and walk around the property with him, it’s awesome. Being from the same area in South Georgia, it makes it even more special.” Howell nearly aced the par-3 sixth hole, a moment his mother, Lauren, won’t soon forget. She followed the round during her first trip to Augusta National since attending as a patron 25 years ago.