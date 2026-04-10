Golf

A UGA legend showed up for the 1960 Masters. He’s been every year since

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football broadcaster has been to 67 consecutive Masters at Augusta National.
Veteran Georgia broadcaster Loran Smith takes a pause during the first round of the Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta. He plans to return next year to equal the record of covering 68 Masters "if the good Lord will keep me around." (Jason Getz/AJC)
Veteran Georgia broadcaster Loran Smith takes a pause during the first round of the Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta. He plans to return next year to equal the record of covering 68 Masters "if the good Lord will keep me around." (Jason Getz/AJC)
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Updated 13 minutes ago

AUGUSTA — In 1960, Loran Smith stood behind the 18th green at the Masters as a college student, waiting for Arnold Palmer to putt.

Palmer was a stroke away from winning his second of four green jackets. Suspense built as he backed away and requested silence.

“I thought all of that was the most fabulous drama,” said Smith. “I was close enough I could hear him talking.”

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Smith, a longtime columnist and Georgia Bulldogs football broadcaster, has attended every Masters since.

During Thursday’s opening round of the 90th edition of the tournament, Smith, 87, roamed the clubhouse looking to catch a moment with Gary Player. He later returned to the media center to write a column on Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, who hit the ceremonial tee shots that morning.

The late sportswriter Dan Jenkins holds the record, having covered 68 Masters. After watching Palmer’s 1960 win as a patron, Smith has attended the past 66 as a credentialed media member. He intends to keep returning in hopes of matching Jenkins’ mark.

“If the good Lord will keep me around, I plan to,” Smith said.

"The Masters was just a godsend,” says Smith, seen here at the 2026 Masters. “I would interview all these people, not just to write about them but to learn from them.” (Jason Getz/AJC)
"The Masters was just a godsend,” says Smith, seen here at the 2026 Masters. “I would interview all these people, not just to write about them but to learn from them.” (Jason Getz/AJC)

Nearing 70 years in journalism, Smith says he still burns with the curiosity to find stories. He officially retired last year from full-time duties with the UGA Athletic Association. But he still has an office on campus, hosts Bulldogs football radio pre-game shows and writes a weekly column for newspapers across Georgia.

In the early 1960s, Smith was just getting started.

Money was tight. Gas was 31 cents a gallon and it was a stretch to fill his ‘50 Ford. He lodged for free near Augusta at a former high school coach’s house and the course provided meals. Smith ate honey glazed donuts for breakfast — he still eats one each year “in honor of those early days” — and pimento cheese sandwiches through the afternoons.

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“I was really taken by the beauty of this place, just overwhelmed,” said Smith, a native of Wrightsville. “I thought it was the most wonderful place on Earth.”

Smith entered into a media landscape much different than today. He had long, informal conversations with Gene Sarazen, the 1935 champion, and laughed at the “raw, colorful” remarks by three-time winner Sam Snead.

Smith once came upon Ben Hogan drinking from a trophy in the clubhouse.

“The Masters was just a godsend,” Smith said. “I would interview all these people, not just to write about them but to learn from them.”

Smith is one of 38 media members to receive the Masters Major Achievement Award, given to those who have covered the tournament for 40 years or more. The list includes Jenkins and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnists Furman Bisher and David Kendrick.

David Westin, longtime golf writer for The Augusta Chronicle, has covered 48 Masters. A fellow University of Georgia graduate, Westin says he has long admired Smith.

“I wish I had the enthusiasm that he still has,” Westin said.

Through the decades, Smith developed friendships with Nicklaus and Player. He once spent a week at Player’s ranch in South Africa, has stayed with Nicklaus on multiple occasions and often crossed paths with both overseas while covering roughly 40 British Opens.

On Thursday, still in search of Player, Smith leaned on experience by posting up on a patio with a view of the first tee box.

“If I stand here long enough, I bet Gary will come by. I’d like to talk to him,” said Smith, still chasing stories after all these years.

The Masters 2026

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know

FIRST ROUND: What to expect Thursday | All the Masters tee times | Mason Howell will share Masters start with Rory McIlroy

THE FIELD: An appreciation for Scottie Scheffler’s quiet stardom | These 5 players should compete for first green jacket | No Tiger? No Phil? No biggie, the kids say | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta | 9 top-ranked newcomers making their debut | Scottie Scheffler heavily favored over elite contenders | Oldest vs. youngest golfers at the Masters

WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Rival league presence will be felt at Augusta National

AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | Plan your practice rounds like a pro

THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week

PHOTOS: Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off

MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors

About the Author

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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