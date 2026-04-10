A UGA legend showed up for the 1960 Masters. He’s been every year since
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football broadcaster has been to 67 consecutive Masters at Augusta National.
Veteran Georgia broadcaster Loran Smith takes a pause during the first round of the Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta. He plans to return next year to equal the record of covering 68 Masters "if the good Lord will keep me around." (Jason Getz/AJC)
Smith, a longtime columnist and Georgia Bulldogs football broadcaster, has attended every Masters since.
During Thursday’s opening round of the 90th edition of the tournament, Smith, 87, roamed the clubhouse looking to catch a moment with Gary Player. He later returned to the media center to write a column on Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, who hit the ceremonial tee shots that morning.
The late sportswriter Dan Jenkins holds the record, having covered 68 Masters. After watching Palmer’s 1960 win as a patron, Smith has attended the past 66 as a credentialed media member. He intends to keep returning in hopes of matching Jenkins’ mark.
“If the good Lord will keep me around, I plan to,” Smith said.
"The Masters was just a godsend,” says Smith, seen here at the 2026 Masters. “I would interview all these people, not just to write about them but to learn from them.” (Jason Getz/AJC)
Nearing 70 years in journalism, Smith says he still burns with the curiosity to find stories. He officially retired last year from full-time duties with the UGA Athletic Association. But he still has an office on campus, hosts Bulldogs football radio pre-game shows and writes a weekly column for newspapers across Georgia.
In the early 1960s, Smith was just getting started.
Money was tight. Gas was 31 cents a gallon and it was a stretch to fill his ‘50 Ford. He lodged for free near Augusta at a former high school coach’s house and the course provided meals. Smith ate honey glazed donuts for breakfast — he still eats one each year “in honor of those early days” — and pimento cheese sandwiches through the afternoons.
“I was really taken by the beauty of this place, just overwhelmed,” said Smith, a native of Wrightsville. “I thought it was the most wonderful place on Earth.”
Smith entered into a media landscape much different than today. He had long, informal conversations with Gene Sarazen, the 1935 champion, and laughed at the “raw, colorful” remarks by three-time winner Sam Snead.
Smith once came upon Ben Hogan drinking from a trophy in the clubhouse.
“The Masters was just a godsend,” Smith said. “I would interview all these people, not just to write about them but to learn from them.”
Smith is one of 38 media members to receive the Masters Major Achievement Award, given to those who have covered the tournament for 40 years or more. The list includes Jenkins and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnists Furman Bisher and David Kendrick.
David Westin, longtime golf writer for The Augusta Chronicle, has covered 48 Masters. A fellow University of Georgia graduate, Westin says he has long admired Smith.
“I wish I had the enthusiasm that he still has,” Westin said.
Through the decades, Smith developed friendships with Nicklaus and Player. He once spent a week at Player’s ranch in South Africa, has stayed with Nicklaus on multiple occasions and often crossed paths with both overseas while covering roughly 40 British Opens.
On Thursday, still in search of Player, Smith leaned on experience by posting up on a patio with a view of the first tee box.
“If I stand here long enough, I bet Gary will come by. I’d like to talk to him,” said Smith, still chasing stories after all these years.
The Masters 2026
The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.