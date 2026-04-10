Golf A UGA legend showed up for the 1960 Masters. He’s been every year since Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football broadcaster has been to 67 consecutive Masters at Augusta National. Veteran Georgia broadcaster Loran Smith takes a pause during the first round of the Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta. He plans to return next year to equal the record of covering 68 Masters "if the good Lord will keep me around." (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Fletcher Page Updated 13 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — In 1960, Loran Smith stood behind the 18th green at the Masters as a college student, waiting for Arnold Palmer to putt. Palmer was a stroke away from winning his second of four green jackets. Suspense built as he backed away and requested silence.

“I thought all of that was the most fabulous drama,” said Smith. “I was close enough I could hear him talking.” RELATED ‘Whaddaya got, Loran?’: The enduring legacy of an eternal Georgia Bulldog Smith, a longtime columnist and Georgia Bulldogs football broadcaster, has attended every Masters since. During Thursday’s opening round of the 90th edition of the tournament, Smith, 87, roamed the clubhouse looking to catch a moment with Gary Player. He later returned to the media center to write a column on Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, who hit the ceremonial tee shots that morning. The late sportswriter Dan Jenkins holds the record, having covered 68 Masters. After watching Palmer’s 1960 win as a patron, Smith has attended the past 66 as a credentialed media member. He intends to keep returning in hopes of matching Jenkins’ mark.

“If the good Lord will keep me around, I plan to,” Smith said.

"The Masters was just a godsend,” says Smith, seen here at the 2026 Masters. “I would interview all these people, not just to write about them but to learn from them.” (Jason Getz/AJC) Nearing 70 years in journalism, Smith says he still burns with the curiosity to find stories. He officially retired last year from full-time duties with the UGA Athletic Association. But he still has an office on campus, hosts Bulldogs football radio pre-game shows and writes a weekly column for newspapers across Georgia. In the early 1960s, Smith was just getting started. Money was tight. Gas was 31 cents a gallon and it was a stretch to fill his ‘50 Ford. He lodged for free near Augusta at a former high school coach’s house and the course provided meals. Smith ate honey glazed donuts for breakfast — he still eats one each year “in honor of those early days” — and pimento cheese sandwiches through the afternoons. RELATED What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ “I was really taken by the beauty of this place, just overwhelmed,” said Smith, a native of Wrightsville. “I thought it was the most wonderful place on Earth.”