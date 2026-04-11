Golf UGA leads all college programs with 4 former players in Masters final round Brian Harman, Russell Henley each posted personal best scores Saturday at Augusta National. Brian Harman tees off on the first hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago Share

AUGUSTA — Through 22 holes at the Masters, the only place University of Georgia graduate Brian Harman appeared to be going was back home to St. Simons. There wasn’t a whole lot of “woofing” going on.

Harman shot 79 the first day and was 10 over par after a second-round bogey at No. 4. Then, nothing changed, except the results. Harman recovered to shoot 69 — 10 shots lower than Thursday — and continued to build the momentum on Saturday with a personal-best 67. “I believe in myself,” he said. “I know it’s always right around the corner. It’s hard to keep telling yourself that sometimes when you haven’t seen a lot of evidence, but I’ve got 15 years to show you that right around the corner is pretty good.” RELATED Former UGA football star’s first Masters trip sparks idea for second career The veteran left-hander will start the last round at 1 over par — not close enough to win the tournament, but definitely good enough to contend for the honor of being the low Bulldog. “It’s nice to see a couple of good rounds around here,” Harman said. “Just trying to have another good round tomorrow and see if I can’t catch lightning here one year.”

Russell Henley hits out of bunker on the 18th hole during second round of the Masters at Augusta National on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia has more former players in the field than any other college program. Oklahoma State is second with three former players remaining in the field. Texas, North Carolina, Cal, UNLV, UCLA and Wake Forest each have two. Former Bulldogs Harman, Russell Henley, Harris English and Sepp Straka all made the cut. All four are under par entering the final round. “They’re all friends of mine,” Harman said. “I’m trying to beat everybody, not just the guys from Georgia.” RELATED Catch up on all of the AJC’s content during Masters week Henley is currently the low Bulldog; he also shot a career-best 65 on Saturday and stands at 6-under 210. Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and needed only 25 putts, avoiding a three-putt for the first time this week. “Super calm conditions, and I just felt like I hit my irons great and gave myself a lot of looks for birdie and had some good par saves. Extremely pleased,” Henley said.

Sepp Straka hits out of rough near 14th the fairway during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Sepp Straka shot 3-under 69 and is at 2-under 214. He only hit seven fairways but finished his second straight round without a three-putt and needed only 28 putts. Straka said, “Today was definitely my worst round. I was just able to make some putts.” Harris English on the 13th green during second round play of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Harris English shot 71 for the second straight day and is tied with Harman at 215.