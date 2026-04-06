Golf Masters week underway without Tiger Woods: ‘He’s got a big fight ahead’ Golfers spoke about the five-time Masters champion during practice rounds at Augusta National on Monday. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods — pictured speaking after the Genesis Invitational in February — pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. (Caroline Brehman/AP)

By Fletcher Page 11 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — Practice rounds on Monday at the Masters included a notable absence. Tiger Woods will once again miss the tournament after his arrest following a car crash two weeks ago.

RELATED Tiger Woods announces golf decision ahead of 2026 Masters Tournament “I’m pulling for him as a human being,” said Bubba Watson, the two-time Masters champion. “Forget his golf. I could care less about his golf.” Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty last week to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test four days after his Range Rover rolled over following contact with another vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida. Woods announced he was stepping away from golf to receive treatment and focus on his health. A Florida judge granted Woods’ request to travel outside the U.S. and enter an inpatient treatment program.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” Woods said in a statement. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”