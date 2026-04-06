Masters week underway without Tiger Woods: ‘He’s got a big fight ahead’

AUGUSTA — Practice rounds on Monday at the Masters included a notable absence.
Tiger Woods will once again miss the tournament after his arrest following a car crash two weeks ago.
AUGUSTA — Practice rounds on Monday at the Masters included a notable absence.
Tiger Woods will once again miss the tournament after his arrest following a car crash two weeks ago.
“I’m pulling for him as a human being,” said Bubba Watson, the two-time Masters champion. “Forget his golf. I could care less about his golf.”
Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty last week to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test four days after his Range Rover rolled over following contact with another vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida.
Woods announced he was stepping away from golf to receive treatment and focus on his health.
A Florida judge granted Woods’ request to travel outside the U.S. and enter an inpatient treatment program.
“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” Woods said in a statement. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”
Woods is a five-time Masters winner, his most recent victory coming in 2019. He last played the tournament in 2024, when he finished 60th. It was the most recent time the 15-time major winner played all four rounds of a PGA Tour event.
“I know he’s going to get through this,” said Harris English, the former University of Georgia golfer and five-time winner on the PGA Tour. “I know he’s got a big fight ahead of him. He’s a fighter, that’s what he does. He’s going to get through it, come out a better man and better person. I hope to see him soon.”
Phil Mickelson will also not play in this year’s Masters, the three-time winner announced, because of “a personal health matter.”
It’s the first time since 1994 that neither Woods nor Mickelson is in the field.
“That’s wild. I wish both of them were here,” English said. “We all do. Wish them well.”