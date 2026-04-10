The Masters 2026: Live updates from Augusta National as Rory McIlroy aims to defend his title.
The surprises and disappointments from the Masters final round, from Macon native Russell Henley tying for third on his birthday to Sergio Garcia breaking clubs.
Rory McIlroy’s dominance at Augusta National moves him into exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions.
Rory McIlroy made history by winning his second straight Masters on what was an exciting final round Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Parents of young children at the Masters lean on snacks and naps to survive — and thrive — at Augusta National.
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy will look to overcome his collapse in losing a historic 6-stroke lead while Cam Young seeks to win his first major championship.
Co-leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy will tee off in final group at 2:25 p.m. at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy held the biggest lead after 36 holes in Masters history on Friday. But a bad Saturday for him sets up an exciting finish.
Rory McIlroy blows a six-shot lead to blur his chase for a second straight Masters title.
Round 3 of the Masters began with Rory McIlroy taking an unprecedented six-shot lead into the weekend as he pursues a second straight Masters title.
Time to apply for coveted 2027 Masters Tournament tickets at Augusta National runs for three weeks. Here’s what you need to know.