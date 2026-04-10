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Sights and sounds from the 18th green: Rory runs it back with Masters win

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Masters final surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday

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Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory

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At the Masters, one rule for keeping toddlers quiet: Don’t say ‘birdie’

Will Cam Young break through? Here’s what to expect Sunday at Augusta National

2026 Masters final-round tee times and groups for Sunday

This Masters set for thrilling Sunday after all

Masters Round 3 surprises, disappointments: Rory McIlroy leaves the door open

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