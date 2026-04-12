Sports

2026 Masters final-round tee times and groups for Sunday

Co-leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy will tee off in final group at 2:25 p.m.
Patrons cheer for Rory McIlroy 18th hole during third round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Jason Getz/AJC)
Patrons cheer for Rory McIlroy 18th hole during third round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Jason Getz/AJC)
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15 minutes ago

AUGUSTA — For Rory McIlroy, the trek toward getting a second Masters championship got a little bit harder.

After shooting 73 in the third round Saturday, his six-stroke lead evaporated and he finds himself in a tie with Cameron Young for the lead at 11-under, with Burns one shot behind and Shane Lowry lurking at 9-under.

It’ll make for a potentially dramatic final round on Sunday, with four others within four shots of the lead.

Here are the pairings and times for Sunday’s final round at the Masters.

The Masters 2026

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know

LIVE UPDATES: The latest from Augusta National

ROUND 2: What to expect Friday | Rory McIlroy’s hot start stokes back-to-back title talk | Two shots in, Mason Howell gets full Augusta experience in Masters debut

WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta

AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop

THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week

PHOTOS: Masters tournament starts | Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off

MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

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