2026 Masters final-round tee times and groups for Sunday

Patrons cheer for Rory McIlroy 18th hole during third round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Jason Getz/AJC)

Co-leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy will tee off in final group at 2:25 p.m.

Co-leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy will tee off in final group at 2:25 p.m.

AUGUSTA — For Rory McIlroy, the trek toward getting a second Masters championship got a little bit harder.

After shooting 73 in the third round Saturday, his six-stroke lead evaporated and he finds himself in a tie with Cameron Young for the lead at 11-under, with Burns one shot behind and Shane Lowry lurking at 9-under.