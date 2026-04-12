2026 Masters final-round tee times and groups for Sunday

AUGUSTA — For Rory McIlroy, the trek toward getting a second Masters championship got a little bit harder.
After shooting 73 in the third round Saturday, his six-stroke lead evaporated and he finds himself in a tie with Cameron Young for the lead at 11-under, with Burns one shot behind and Shane Lowry lurking at 9-under.
It’ll make for a potentially dramatic final round on Sunday, with four others within four shots of the lead.
Here are the pairings and times for Sunday’s final round at the Masters.
- 9:06 a.m.: Aaron Rai and Charl Schwartzel
- 9:17 a.m.: Gary Woodland and Kurt Kitayama
- 9:28 a.m.: Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia
- 9:39 a.m. Si Woo Kim and Rasmus Højgaard
- 9:50 a.m.: Keegan Bradley and Dustin Johnson
- 10:01 a.m.: Matt McCarty and Corey Conners
- 10:12 a.m.: Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas
- 10:23: Alex Noren and Maverick McNealy
- 10:45 a.m.: Adam Scott and Marco Penge
- 10:56 a.m.: Harris English and Samuel Stevens
- 11:07 a.m.: Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth
- 11:18 a.m.: Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:29 a.m.: Sepp Straka and Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:40 a.m.: Chris Gotterup and Kristoffer Reitan
- 11:51 a.m.: Michael Brennan and Max Homa
- 12:13 p.m.: Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:24 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg and Brian Campbell
- 12:35 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:46 p.m.: Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark
- 12:57 p.m.: Ryan Gerard and Xander Schauffele
- 1:08 p.m.: Jake Knapp and Ben Griffin
- 1:30 p.m.: Patrick Reed and Collin Morikawa
- 1:41 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley
- 1:52 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler and Haotong Li
- 2:03 p.m.: Jason Day and Justin Rose
- 2:14 p.m.: Sam Burns and Shane Lowry
- 2:25 p.m.: Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy