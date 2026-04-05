The Masters 2026: Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, AP)
By AJC Sports
April 4, 2026
The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament begins with the first round on April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club. Cue the azaleas, dogwoods and the soft tones of commentators around Amen Corner.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy, who ended his quest by winning his first green jacket, is one of the big names, along with Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schaffele — but spoiler alert, no Tiger Woods.
Here, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for the Masters, including how to watch, live-tracker updates and links to the AJC’s coverage before and during one of golf’s most-heralded tournaments.
Masters 2026 schedule
Practice rounds
April 6 (Monday): Players arrive and do practice rounds
April 7 (Tuesday): Practice rounds, Champions dinner
April 8 (Wednesday): Practice rounds, Par 3 Contest
Tournament rounds
April 9-12 (Thursday–Sunday): The Masters Tournament