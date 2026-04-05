Guide The Masters 2026: Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, AP)

By AJC Sports April 4, 2026 Share

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament begins with the first round on April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club. Cue the azaleas, dogwoods and the soft tones of commentators around Amen Corner. Defending champion Rory McIlroy, who ended his quest by winning his first green jacket, is one of the big names, along with Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schaffele — but spoiler alert, no Tiger Woods.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for the Masters, including how to watch, live-tracker updates and links to the AJC’s coverage before and during one of golf’s most-heralded tournaments. Masters 2026 schedule Practice rounds April 6 (Monday): Players arrive and do practice rounds April 7 (Tuesday): Practice rounds, Champions dinner April 8 (Wednesday): Practice rounds, Par 3 Contest

Tournament rounds April 9-12 (Thursday–Sunday): The Masters Tournament

Here are the times for the Masters course and events. Masters tee times Tee times will be released during tournament week and updated daily. Please check back for updates. How to watch the Masters If you weren’t lucky enough to bet at Augusta National in person, you can tune in through various TV and streaming options. Date Event Coverage April 8 (Wednesday) Par 3 Contest

ESPN app and Disney+ (noon - 4 p.m.)

ESPN (2-4 p.m.)

April 9 (Thursday) Round 1 Amazon Prime Video (1–3 p.m.)

ESPN (3–7:30 p.m.) April 10 (Friday) Round 2 Amazon Prime Video (1–3 p.m.)

ESPN (3–7:30 p.m.) April 11 (Saturday) Round 3 Paramount+ (12–2 p.m.)

CBS / Paramount+ (2–7 p.m.) April 12 (Sunday) Final Round Paramount+ (12–2 p.m.)

CBS / Paramount+ (2–7 p.m.) Throughout

Masters live video, which includes coverage of featured groups on Amen Corner (holes 11-13) and other notable holes. Leaderboard Check out the official Masters leaderboard. 2026 Masters odds and betting favorites Scottie Scheffler is favored to win his third green jacket in five years at +550 by BetMGM and FanDuel. DraftKings lists the two-time winner as a +405 favorite. Odds drop off after Scheffler into a second class of contenders. Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are listed around +1000 to win. Check out more on the Masters betting odds.

If you believe in South Georgia’s Mason Howell’s chances, he’s at +6600. Parking and rideshare Parking is free and on a first-come, first-served basis

Patron parking lots open at 6 a.m. each day, and they close nightly. Organizers ask that patrons not arrive prior to that time.

The rideshare dropoff point is 2800 Washington Road, Augusta, GA, 30909.

Masters rules: what you can and can’t bring Find other valuable planning tools and tips, maps, items that are allowed/prohibited and information on mobility and gate entrances. Who’s playing: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy? Tiger Woods announced he is stepping away from golf to focus on rehabilitation. McIlroy and other past champions will participate. Past winners and payout McIlroy is the defending champion, winning with an 11-under-par 277, with a playoff win over Justin Rose. Here are some of the other recent champions and the winning payout) 2025: Rory McIlroy ($4.2 million)

2024: Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million) 2023: Jon Rahm ($3.24 million) 2022: Scottie Scheffler ($2.7 million) 2021: Hideki Matsuyama ($2.07 million) 2020: Dustin Johnson ($2.07 million)