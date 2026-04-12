Golf Masters final surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday Macon native and UGA graduate notches third straight top-10 finish in a major championship. Russell Henley greets his caddie Andrew Sanders at the end of the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 41 minutes ago Share

Russell Henley came close to getting a green jacket for his 37th birthday. The birthday boy from Macon continued to establish himself as a big-game hunter, coming up just short in the final round of the Masters.

Henley shot 68 on Sunday and was in the title picture all day. He finished 10-under 278 and tied for third, his third consecutive top-10 finish in a major championship. “I felt like I handled the pressure well, handled the conditions well,” Henley said. “It was tricky out there. Really thankful for a good finish. Wish I would have made some more putts and got a little closer to the lead, but overall very thankful.” RELATED UGA leads all college programs with 4 former players in Masters final round The Georgia graduate and two-time Georgia Amateur champion began the day five shots behind the leaders. He made the turn in 32 and got to within one shot of the lead, but missed numerous birdie putts on the second nine and shot 36. Henley had his momentum sidetracked at Amen Corner. He took an aggressive line at No. 11 and found the green, but he missed the 20-footer for par. He hit his tee shot at No. 12 over the green and failed to get up and down, dropping three shots off the lead. He birdied 13, but finished the round with five straight pars.

“I hit it amazing today,” Henley said. “I gave myself a bunch of good looks. Unfortunately, I didn’t capitalize on those looks on the back like I would have liked to.”

Henley was trying to become the third native Georgian to win the Masters and join Larry Mize (1987) and Tommy Aaron (1973). “I feel like I handled it well, like of like, I can do this,” Henley said. “I handled the nerves well. Really happy with how I competed.” RELATED Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory Surprises Tyrrell Hatton was the top finisher from LIV Golf and made a fourth-round charge. The Englishman began the day five shots off the lead, but got to within one shot of the leaders when he reeled off four straight birdies at Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 16. A wayward tee shot led to an outstanding par save. He finished with his second 66 of the week and wound up at 10-under 278. Everybody loves Max Homa, so the patrons were happy to see him shoot 67 on Sunday and finish tied for ninth at 8-under 280. Homa has been in the top 15 for the last three Masters. He was especially dialed in with an eagle at No. 13 and at No. 16, where he hit his tee shot on the par-3 to about a foot away for a kick-in birdie. “I would like next time to be in contention earlier,” Homa said. “But for having it all and feeling like I left some out there, I’m really proud of just the game. My brain was good.”